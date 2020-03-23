ST. PAUL — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday, March 23, reported via social media that her husband John Bessler tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

In a post online, Klobuchar wrote that Bessler received the confirmation Monday morning that he has the illness and is on oxygen at a hospital in Virginia where he is being treated for pneumonia. Klobuchar said she hasn't been in the same place as her husband since he became sick with what he initially thought was a cold.

"We love him very much and pray for his recovery," Klobuchar wrote. "He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person."

Klobuchar said that because the two-week window of her potential infection has passed and because she hasn't been with Bessler since he became ill, she will not be tested for COVID-19. She said a doctor said she didn't need to be tested. And the senator said she plans to continue work in the U.S. Senate.

"I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now," Klobuchar said. "So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile, I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people.”

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

