ST. PAUL — Although the novel coronavirus has only thus far been detected in 22 counties , Minnesotans across the state are feeling the effects of the pandemic and statewide emergency measures to help contain its spread.

State officials have confirmed 115 cases of COVID-19 — the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus — in Minnesota as of Friday, March 20. During a statewide peacetime emergency, businesses deemed non-essential have ground to a halt: from restaurants and bars, to gyms and clubs, hair and nail salons and more.

Brandy Kane, who own Kane's Catering alongside her husband and chef Jerry Kane, said "the food and event industry has been brought to its knees by this pandemic," including their own St. Paul-based family company. Brandy Kane said "virtually all" of the events they were scheduled to cater through March, April and into May have be rescheduled or canceled.

"Our revenue has virtually stopped, our working capital is nearly gone, and our personal and business bills keep coming," Kane wrote in an email to Forum News Service.

She added that they are trying to help their community through this time, hoping to donate food to needy children who depend on (now-canceled) school to eat. They are hoping for state and federal government assistance to keep their business afloat but "to date, the information on that has been slow coming."

In Brainerd, the Burggraff family of five lives off of their restaurant The Northern Cowboy. Kari Burggraff said her family's "world was turned upside down" once Gov. Tim Walz's ordered restaurants and bars to close.

She, her husband Brian and two of their three children work at the restaurant. Now they, as well as the restaurant's other employees, are out of work. She said three in her family are eligible for unemployment benefits, but "it's not even close enough to pay our bills."

"What’s the future of this restaurant," she asked via email. "If we do reopen, will we have employees? If we reopen, will there be customers?"

The pandemic is not only upending family businesses, but Minnesotans excited for milestone experiences, as well. Alisabeth Ziegler of Barnum is 37 weeks pregnant, and her husband is deployed in Kuwait. She said in an email that her husband had planned to return home for their baby's birth, but now he is unable due to travel restrictions.

"It's devastating that he will have to wait (four to five) more months to meet his first baby," she said. "We will video call during labor but it won’t be the same."

Ziegler said she was also informed by her hospital that only two visitors will be allowed during her labor in order to prevent spreading the virus. She said her family is "huge" and she was counting on them to be there for her, especially with her husband away.

"This is supposed to be such a happy time in my life but I’m stuck feeling emotionally drained," she said. "I’m so excited to meet our first baby but also terrified for what could come as the virus spreads."

From East Grand Forks, Theresa Bakken-Matt said her family had planned a funeral for her grandmother Peggy Farrell on Saturday. Now, the family has to postpone "until heaven knows when."

According to her obituary, Farrell "wasn't your typical mom" and "was big into music." Instead of a funeral, she wanted a party where her family played Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."

"We just want to celebrate our loved one but for now, we have to honor her individually," Bakken-Matt wrote.

Do you have a story about how you've been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Forum News Service wants to listen. Please share your stories and contact information with us at covid@forumcomm.com.

