BEMIDJI -- More than 11 million households have responded to the 2020 United States Census. However, because of the coronavirus, the in-person work associated with the county has slowed down.

On March 18, the 2020 Census field operations were suspended until April 1 to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a release. The Census Bureau is also delaying its Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program, which is set up at events, back to April 13, instead of March 30.

Follow-up operations with citizens has also been delayed from April 9 to April 23. In May, Census takers around the country are still expected to visit households that haven't responded. However, the bureau is planning to adjust census taking and survey operations with guidance from federal, state and local health authorities.

Despite the pandemic, though, Minnesotans have been participating in the census. According to the bureau's website, Minnesota has the highest self-response rate in the country at 74.1%, followed by Wisconsin at 73.5% and Iowa at 73%. The state with the lowest rate, meanwhile, is Alaska with 66.5%.

Within the state, Beltrami County has a response rate of 64.5%, Hubbard County has a response rate of 50.3%, Cass is at 46.7% and Clearwater is at 57.5%. Carver County is the highest in Minnesota with an 80.5% response rate.

Residents can respond online at my2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020, or by paper mail. Work on the census is expected to extend into the fall, with results to be submitted to the White House by the end of the year before being made open to the public.

In total, the census will determine how more than $675 billion in federal dollars is distributed. In Minnesota, the census will help determine where to spend $15 billion in federal funds for health care, infrastructure, employment, food assistance, public safety, small business, family services, Section 8 housing and environmental programs.

The census also determines how congressional, state and local boundaries are drawn. Locally, Bemidji has grown to where ward lines will likely be redrawn in 2020. Additionally, the Bemidji area is near the borders of Minnesota Senate Districts 2 and 5, as well as Congressional Districts 7 and 8.

Minnesota has eight congressional districts and 10 electoral votes.

As the process rolls out, the Census Bureau is also reminding residents to be aware of scams. The bureau will not ask for money donations, political party questions, social security information, credit card numbers or bank details. There is also no citizenship question.