ST PAUL -- Following in the footsteps of their Democratic counterparts , Minnesota's Republican Party has cancelled upcoming in-person local conventions, opting instead for teleconference conventions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Wednesday, March 18, news release, MNGOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan said the party's executive committee made the decision Tuesday night in order to comply with public health officials' recommendations to limit large gatherings as the illness spreads throughout the United States.

"During these trying and ever-changing times, it is important that we continue moving forward and complete party business required of us to endorse candidates, elect Presidential Electors and have a voice at our national convention in August," Carnahan said. "But it is crucial that while conducting party and political business, we do our part to keep our delegates, candidates, activists and the general public safe."

The party's announcement comes after the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party announced similar steps on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 77 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency, and ordered restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs, theaters, salons and more to shutter for the coming days in an attempt to "flatten the curve" and enforce social distancing practices. President Donald Trump on Monday asked Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

Wednesday's news release did not note any changes to the party's planned May 15-16 state convention, scheduled to be held at Rochester's Mayo Clinic Center. According to the party, over 2,200 delegates attend.

