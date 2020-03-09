In a Tuesday, March 17 news release, the DFL Party announced that its executive committee made the decision Monday night not to hold in-person conventions, instead opting for an online balloting system, in order to comply with public health officials' recommendations to restrict group gatherings.

The party will not hold local or congressional district conventions in person, and endorsement and resolution processes will instead be done through an online balloting system.

As of Tuesday, 60 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz on Friday declared a peacetime emergency, and on Monday ordered restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs, theaters and more to shutter for the coming days in an attempt to "flatten the curve" and enforce social distancing practices. President Donald Trump on Monday asked Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

Per the DFL's Tuesday's release, party officials have not yet made a decision on whether to hold the party's state convention scheduled to take place May 30 and 31 in Rochester.

In Tuesday's release, DFL Chair Ken Martin said the online balloting system "preserves the power of grassroots activists to decide who our party supports and what our party stands for while also protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans everywhere.”

“Each and every day, state and local governments, businesses, and community leaders across the country are being confronted with extremely difficult decisions on how to combat the spread of coronavirus,” Martin continued. “The cancellation of DFL conventions in favor of an online balloting system was not an easy decision to come to, but it is imperative that we all step up and do our part to protect our communities."

The Minnesota Republican Party on Thursday, March 12 announced that it is postponing convention operations.

