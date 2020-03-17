BEMIDJI -- All city of Bemidji buildings have been closed until April 1 to help the process of social distancing as the community prepares for the potential cases of coronavirus to the area.

While no cases have been found in Beltrami County, the city announced that Monday's session was the last in-person city meeting scheduled for the month, as all other meetings were canceled until April. Additionally, all non-city meetings that were planned at city buildings have also been canceled.

Buildings included in the closure decision are the Sanford Center, Neilson Reise Arena, the Bemidji Public Library, the Carnegie Library, all park buildings, the Tourist Information Center and the history museum. The one building to remain open will be City Hall, at 317 Fourth St. NW.

While City Hall remains open, though, officials said residents are encouraged to limit their in-person visits to the facility and are asked to call city staff instead. Along with the buildings, the city's Parks and Recreation Department has also canceled or postponed all of its programming.

In a letter to residents shared at Monday's meeting, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht stated "I want to assure you that we are watching the situation closely and are making sure plans are in place for an outbreak locally and regionally... The city is following the Minnesota Department of Health and Center for Disease Control guidance."

As part of her message to citizens, Albrecht encouraged Bemidjians to work together.

"Be patient, kind and forgiving," Albrecht wrote. "Please think about our fellow citizens. Our preparations need not include panic purchasing such that our neighbors are hurt or burdened by empty shelves and shortages of basic household goods. Our grocery stores will continue to operate and stock their shelves."

Along with the note from Albrecht, Monday's meeting also included an update on the COVID-19 virus from Sanford Health officials and Beltrami County Health Director Cynthia Borgen.

"This has been really fast moving," Borgen said. "It really is ramping up, we're at a pivotal point where making some difficult decisions seem prudent. If you're at risk, plan on staying at home most of the time."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 60 positive cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health with 2,336 patients tested. According to Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. David Wilcox, an estimated 15% of those with the virus will need to be hospitalized and 5% will become critically ill and require intensive care.

To help healthcare providers, Wilcox said it's important to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve, where basically the number of patients on a graph doesn't spike.

"If we get a big push of patients all at once, our system will be overwhelmed," Wilcox said. "The time to do something about this is in the next 14 days. These are the 14 days that are making me lose sleep. Healthcare is going to be the recipient of our sick patients, and we have the capacity to manage this if we can do it at a pace. This is why you're seeing such a high crackdown on social distancing. We want to flatten this curve so we can get the influx of patients at a slow and steady pace."

The crackdown comes as both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and President Donald Trump have announced states of emergency to combat the pandemic. In the days since those announcements, Walz ordered all bars and restaurants to close their dine-in sections. All K-12 schools are set to close Wednesday, March 18.

According to Wilcox, healthcare facilities continue to operate, but several precautions have been put into place. Sanford Health is screening all patients for recent travel to areas of ongoing community transmission and for symptoms associated with respiratory illnesses. Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches and chills.

Patients of Sanford are encouraged to call in before coming to any facility. According to a press release, Sanford Health is encouraging patients to call their general practitioner's office, use video visits or find care by way of their My Sanford Chart Profile.

At the Beltrami County Public Health office, Borgen said staff is prepared to assist in helping residents with key services.

"A role we have in local public health is essential services," Borgen said. "That's something we will likely reach out into the community to help us with. If a person is isolated because they're home and sick, or quarantined, it's our role to help that be feasible. Making sure they have what they need as far as food, or staying in contact with the state health department."

As the situation develops, city officials encouraged residents to visit the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

"It's difficult to know what may develop over the next weeks and months, but taking steps to plan for, prevent, mitigate and control emergencies of any sort is another part of building community resilience," Albrecht wrote. "We prepare for emergencies so that we do not panic during them and that is what we should all be doing in Bemidji. We are preparing as a community to deal with this threat on our health with education and commitment, working to protect the health of our residents."