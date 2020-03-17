BEMIDJI -- Three bids have been awarded and the city is expected to take action on a fourth later this year for a new water treatment plant.

The facility will treat the city's water for perfluorocarbons, or PFCs, a chemical found in the wells just east of the Bemidji Regional Airport. To stay within state guidelines for the PFCs, the city is planning to construct the treatment plant and have it operational by the end of 2020.

The plant project will be built in two phases, with the first phase including the construction of an initial facility, and the second phase being an expansion. Once finished, the initial plant will be able to handle 1,800 gallons per minute, then, with the second phase, the facility will be able to handle 2,500 gallons per minute.

On Monday, the Bemidji City Council approved three bids for the first phase, totaling $2.8 million, under the estimate of $3.1 million. The bids included:

A treatment system for manganese and iron from Tonka Water for $997,323.

A granulated active carbon treatment system at a cost of $1.2 million from Calgon Carbon Corp.

Construction of the precast building panels by Molin Concrete Products for $636,133.

According to Public Works Director Craig Gray, the fourth bid package for the first phase will be for a general contractor. Bids are expected to come in between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Gray said construction is expected to start in late July. When calculating all of the costs for both phases, the price is estimated at $16.3 million.

To pay for the project, the city will take on short-term debt until other funding sources are determined. Those sources will mostly be determined by the Legislature, as the city has requested funding through the bonding bill, which at most would cover half the project. Additionally, the city has requested authorization to implement a new 0.5% sales tax while also requiring a city referendum.

The city is also following legal action against the producer of the chemicals, 3M.