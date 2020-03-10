ST. PAUL — In a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) on Saturday, Sen. Karin Housley (R) has requested a reply within 24 hours regarding the situation with a family who is currently quarantined in San Diego, Calif., has yet to be tested and has had no communication from state officials.

According to the letter, a constituent, along with her mother and grandparents, have been quarantined after a 14-day trip aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship along with 42 other Minnesotans, after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Housley, in the letter, stressed her concern for the lack of information and timing of the testing, as well as media reports of nonexistent health care and laundry facilities, lost luggage and "chaos" at the site.

The letter adds that the constituent indicated there are fellow passengers of other states in regular contact with their state officials; states are also making arrangements to fly its residents back home.

Sen. Housley would like to know how the administration is communicating with stranded Minnesotans and any steps being taken to bring these Minnesotans home, according to the letter.

To conclude, Sen. Housley requested a reply within 24 hours regarding the urgent matter. As of this time, there has been no response from Gov. Walz's office.

