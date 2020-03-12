ST PAUL -- Federal courts in Minnesota have suspended trials and state courts are weighing their options as the coronavirus pandemic progresses in the state.

According to a Friday, March 13, order by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Tunheim, all criminal and civil trials, as well as grand juries and attorney admission ceremonies, are suspended until April 27, effective immediately.

Applicable to all four federal courthouses in Minnesota -- in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth and Fergus Falls -- the precaution is being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by exposure to the coronavirus. As of Friday, a total of 14 Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus and two are hospitalized. Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime state of emergency.

State courts are still weighing their options. The Minnesota Judicial Branch's website as of Friday afternoon read, "Currently, there has been no adjustment in court operations and court calendars are continuing as usual."

At a news conference Friday, Walz said the judicial branch is assessing the situation and prioritizing their dockets based on what cases need to be heard first. He said they may need to move toward a "reduced to a changed capacity" of operations, but that the judicial branch of state government will continue.

Attorney General Keith Ellison at Friday's news conference added that in cases where defendants are held in custody, they have a right to a speedy trial and need to be prioritized. But there are other cases that could afford a delay.

Many civil cases are among those that could be stretched out, but others -- like eviction cases -- cannot.

"The rule of law is a part of the continuity of government, and the rule of law is critical in these times," Ellison said.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.