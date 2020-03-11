ST PAUL -- Attorney General Keith Ellison is warning Minnesotans to be wary of scammers looking to take advantage as the coronavirus pandemic spreads into the state.

Health officials confirmed on Friday, March 13, that 14 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by exposure to coronavirus. At a Friday news conference, Ellison said Minnesotans should be diligent against scammers looking to take advantage of the pandemic and resulting public fear.

"It's disgusting to even think about scam artists taking advantage of a moment like this, but it happens," Ellison said. "We need to encourage each other to be good to one another."

Ellison recommended:

Minnesotans should stay away from fake coronavirus test kits or "miracle" drugs. Real test kits are only administered to licensed medical providers, and there is no at-home version on the market. Go to a doctor's office to be tested if you begin displaying symptoms of coronavirus, like coughing and fever.

Bad actors may pose as charities soliciting donations, and Ellison said Minnesotans should be careful to only donate to reputable charities. Ellison's office provides a searchable database of reputable charities registered with the state on its website.

Refrain from clicking on suspicious links from unknown sources online and over email. Be wary of links that may pose as official sources.

Though price gougingis technically not illegal under Minnesota statute, Ellison also encouraged Minnesotans to report incidents of price gouging essentials -- like food and medical supplies -- to his office. He also encouraged the Legislature to consider outlawing price gouging.

Ellison encouraged Minnesotans to report suspicious, fraudulent activity on and offline to his office.

Information on how to report suspected fraud to the Office of Attorney General can be found on its website. Minnesotans in the Twin Cities can call the office at 651-296-3353. Minnesotans outside of the metro can call 800-657-3787.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status