BEMIDJI -- Hundreds of voters gathered in town halls across Beltrami County and the state of Minnesota to participate in the annual township elections.

Minnesota has a total of 1,781 townships with 914,174 residents, and every March, the majority of them hold meetings to discuss issues, elect officers and vote on the tax levy. In Beltrami County, the 2020 Township Tuesday brought out 528 voters to elect several officials.

"Township day gives a direct voice to residents of townships," said David Hann, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Townships in a press release. "The annual meeting is an opportunity to participate in local government. Township communities come together to shape their government from the grassroots up."

Not all townships held elections Tuesday, though. Hines and Northern Townships, for example, hold their elections in November. Additionally, Shotley Township postponed its elections to next week.

The results for townships which did hold elections Tuesday are as follows:

In Alaska Township, Clerk Rita Andree and Supervisor Eugene Olsen were reelected with nine voters participating.

Battle Township had seven voters with Clerk Tamie Hanks and Supervisor Jeffrey Erickson being reelected.

In Benville Township, Clerk Marie Reid and Supervisor Paul Nordby were reelected with seven voters in attendance.

Seven voters participated in Birch Township, with Supervisor Alan Hentges winning reelection.

In Buzzle Township, Clerk Bonnie Tanem won reelection and Supervisor Jeff Buettner was newly elected, replacing Tim Lewis. The election had 22 voters.

Eckles Township had 25 voters with Supervisors Darren Bumgardner and Mel Milender winning reelection.

Supervisors Doris VanHale and Steve Kovacic won reelection in Frohn Township with 18 voters in attendance.

In Hagali Township, Clerk Pamela Exner and Supervisor Jerry Larson were reelected with 11 voters participating.

Six voters were in attendance for the Hamre Township meeting where Clerk Linda Byklum and Supervisor Patrick Young earned reelection.

In Hornet Township, Supervisor Murl Nord won another term while Clerk Bev Larson was newly elected with nine voters.

Supervisor Dale Bergquist and Treasurer Amanda Hood were newly elected in Lammers Township, while Clerk Dianna Fredrickson earned another term. A total of 22 voters participated.

Langor Township had 10 voters with Supervisor Terry Frenzel and Clerk Lori Notsch both earning reelection.

In Liberty Township, Clerk Margaret Curtis and Supervisor Karl Oestreich were both reelected with 20 voters in attendance.

Five voters were present to reelect Clerk Melody Gorden and Supervisor Richard Gorden in Maple Ridge Township.

In Minnie Township, five voters participated to reelect Clerk Ray Hendrickson and Supervisor John Benson.

After winning a special election last year, Supervisor Mark Stodola won an election to serve a full term in Moose Lake Township while Clerk Sarah Mokros was reelected with 11 votes.

Nebish Township had six voters with Clerk Sandy Radke and Supervisor Todd Mistic earning reelection.

Supervisor Daniel Affield was reelected in O'Brien Township with four voters present.

In Port Hope Township, Chair Loren Leeper, Supervisor James Adams and Clerk Naomi Paulson were reelected with 14 voters present.

Clerk Robbie Pond and Supervisor Helfenstein were reelected in Roosevelt Township with 11 voters present.

Shooks Township had 17 voters in attendance where Clerk Harold Frenzel and Supervisor Joe Neft were reelected.

One voter was in attendance for the Spruce Grove Township meeting where Clerk Paul Sundberg and Supervisor Robert Englund were reelected.

In Steenerson County, 10 voters attended the meeting where Clerk Darlyne Roen and Supervisor Tobey Holthusen were reelected.

Eight voters were in attendance for the Sugar Bush Township meeting where Supervisor Joel Phillips was reelected.

Clerk Wanda Anderson and Supervisor Mike Murray were reelected with 10 voters in attendance for Summit Township.

Eight voters participated in the Taylor Township election with Clerk Rachel Merrill and Chair Sara Anderson were reelected.

Ten Lake Township had 15 voters, with Supervisors Paul Thorne and Supervisor Mike O'Gorman both earning reelection.

In Turtle Lake Township, Daniel Lockard defeated Joshua Schnell in 144-34 votes to win one of the supervisor seats. Meanwhile, Michelle Anderson earned 143 votes to defeat Billy Ayers with 28 votes and Fulton Gallagher with 15 votes to win the other supervisor position. 195 voters attended in total.

Turtle River Township had 20 voters present, where Supervisor Marie Kistler and Clerk Tanya Hanson were reelected, while Supervisors Craig Forte and Kevin Williamson were newly elected.

Waskish had 15 voters, where Supervisor Raymond "Mike" Bohne was reelected.

Attempts to reach Bemidji, Cormant, Durand, Grant Valley, Kelliher, Lee Quiring and Woodrow Township representatives for results were unsuccessful.