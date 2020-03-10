ST. PAUL — A bill recently introduced in the Minnesota Legislature could stiffen penalties for those caught boating and off-road riding while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Depending on the drug taken or amount of alcohol ingested, offenders could be lose their licenses for longer periods of time than are currently on the books. State Department of Natural Resources officials say that would help cops and prosecutors to keep bad actors off Minnesota roads, lakes and trails.

And, they say, its closer to the intended spirit of Little Alan's Law, which was enacted in 2018 and made it illegal for anyone convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota to operate boats, snowmobiles and ATVs. Calling the law a good first step on Tuesday, March 10, DNR enforcement director Rodmen Smith told Minnesota House lawmakers that the new bill will "truly" treat impaired recreational vehicle and watercraft operators as if they "were driving a minivan" or other motor vehicle.

Named for Alan Geisenkoetter Jr., a Chisago County child who was struck and killed by a drunk snowmobiler in February 2018, Little Alan's Law makes it so that anyone caught driving while impaired in Minnesota also loses their ATV operating privileges for one year and their boating privileges for 90 days. As a result of the law, those convicted of boat or off-road vehicle DWIs now lose their driver's licenses as well.

But the bill approved Tuesday by the state House Environment and Natural Resources Policy committee would revoke a DWI offender's boat and off-road vehicle operating privileges for as long as their license is suspended. Suspensions can vary depending on the drug or amount of alcohol consumed, and can range from 30 days for first-time offenders to total cancellations for repeat offenders.

Smith said the bill would make the penalties for DWI convictions less confusing for prosecutors and offenders. It also makes clear that motor vehicle ignition interlock devices can be used as punishment for boat and off-road vehicle DWIs, something Smith said is less obvious in the law's current language.

An attorney for the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota, which supported Little Alan's Law, said the group had no position on the bill discussed at Tuesday's House committee meeting. The bill was referred to a House public safety committee for further debate.

The bill's prime sponsor in the house, Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, said it would likely be reworded to make its intent clear. Some representatives appeared to be confused about what it set out to change.

The Senate version of the bill is also still under committee consideration.