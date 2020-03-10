BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County residents are mostly complying with buffer laws according to a presentation given last week to the Board of Commissioners.

"It was a presentation to remind what the buffer law is and how county residents are complying with the law," County Environmental Services Director Brent Rud told the Pioneer. "There have been some questions and confusion about the buffer law and how it's related to shoreland management buffers. It was more for clarification."

According to Rud, shoreland buffers is a generic term for restoring native vegetation along shores of lakes and rivers. Requirements for the shoreland maintenance differ from those established in a state-wide buffer law.

The buffer law at the state level was approved in 2015, and later amended in 2016 and 2017. The law requires perennial vegetation buffers of 50 feet for parcels abutting public water and 16.5 feet for parcels abutting public ditches to help filter out phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment.

In June 2017, local officials elected to receive county program aid from the state to administer those buffer laws. In January 2018, county commissioners adopted a new ordinance, mirroring the state law, to enforce the buffer rules.

"This is one of those deals where landowners were made aware for several years in advance before needing to comply with it," Rud said. "Every landowner I've talked to have said they don't like it, they've said they don't like the government telling them what they can't do on their land. But, they understand that it's not us, it's the state law overall, so they're not upset with Beltrami County."

Compliance is determined by the Beltrami County Soil and Water Conservation District. According to a 2019 report, there are 183 parcels requiring such buffers and all of them have been inspected. Overall compliance is at 99.7% for public ditches and 100% for public bodies of water.

"They're all complying with the law eventually, that's my impression," Rud said. "There are just a couple that aren't complying, and from what I've heard, they all have plans to do so."