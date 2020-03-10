BEMIDJI -- Nearly six months after a split City Council voted down a proposed overhaul for State Highway 197, one of Bemidji's busiest thoroughfares, the Minnesota Department of Transportation on Monday again visited with officials on the roadway's future.

In August, the council voted 4-3 to reject a proposed project along a two-mile stretch of Highway 197 from Gillette Drive to Bemidji Avenue. The multi-phase project proposal would have added a total of six roundabouts along the corridor, which is used by nearly 16,000 motorists daily.

Those roundabouts were proposed at the Menards Entrance, Middle School Avenue, Hannah Avenue, Pine Ridge Avenue and Bemidji Avenue. However, the proposal received opposition from businesses along the stretch of highway.

During a work session Monday, March 9, MnDOT representatives said work is needed on the corridor, regardless of the initial proposal rejection.

"We're going to have to do a project on 197 in 2026," said MnDOT District 2 Planning Director Darren Laesch. "We know it needs resurfacing. We know the sidewalk isn't ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant and not maintainable in winter. We also have some signal systems that are out of date. At a minimum, we have a reconstruction project coming up."

Additionally, Laesch said MnDOT's study revealed the need for safety improvements, as the stretch of highway has nearly 50 crashes per year.

In all, the corridor has 64 access points. And while the corridor has 16,000 vehicles traveling on it daily today, that number could rise to 20,500 by 2030.

Moving forward, Laesch said MnDOT is looking to form a committee made up of community members with meetings facilitated by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission. During Monday's meeting, council members were encouraged to attend.

"We're trying to take a step back from the layout and are retooling for a new concept that people can buy into," Laesch said. "From a safety perspective, I think the highest priority intersections are Hannah Avenue and Middle School Avenue."

"I think the most important part is getting businesses to buy in," said Ward 3 council member Ron Johnson. "That was the main reason for my vote. I didn't have one business that did support it. Not one."

According to Public Works Director Craig Gray, as part of messaging about the needed improvements, the city needs to promote how the stretch of highway will change with anticipated growth.

"One thing to ask our partners is what do they think the corridor will be like in 15 years if we don't do any of this?" Gray said. "What do we as a greater Bemidji area think this will be like in 15 to 20 years? Will it even be accessible? We spend a lot of money on planning and visioning. What do we envision for this road in 2030? Because it's going to be a mess, it won't be like it is today."

Highway 71 project

Along with State Highway 197, MnDOT officials also informed council members about the upcoming project on 8.5 miles of U.S. Highway 71. The stretch extends from State Highway 197 in Bemidji to Glidden Road/Town Hall Road in Northern Township.

The corridor has nine intersections, with Anne Street and Glidden Road/Town Hall Road noted as having the most crashes. Other intersections included as part of the project are at Balsam Road, Blueberry Road, Fern Street, Lakewood Drive, Net Way, Winter Sumac Road and the entrance to Northwoods Lumber Co.

Along with needed safety improvements, MnDOT officials informed the city that the pavement conditions have deteriorated and the corridor is at the end of its lifetime. Examples of possible changes at some of the intersections such as Anne Street include updating traffic signals, adding a roundabout or a reduced conflict intersection.

MnDOT is expected to find municipal consent on the project from the city, and then begin the design work through December 2021. Construction is anticipated in 2022.