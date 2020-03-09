ST. PAUL -- A state lawmaker from northern Minnesota with a decade of legislative experience has announced he will not seek re-election to the state House of Representatives.

In a post on the Legislature's website on Monday, March 9, Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, said he had been considering stepping away from the House for the past few months. He released a statement in which he said being a state lawmaker has been "one of the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences of my life."

Fabian won a spot in the Legislature in 2010 and was assistant majority leader in 2017-18. At present, he is the Republican lead of the House Environment and Natural Resources Division.

"This has been a very difficult decision, largely because of the tremendous support that so many people express to me on a near daily basis,” Fabian said in the post on the legislative website. “Adding to the difficulty is the fact that I enjoy giving voice to the great folks who sent me to St. Paul. I am eternally grateful for the support I have received, and over the next several months I will continue to work for the people just as I have over the past years.”

Fabian represents District 1A, which includes Kittson, Roseau and Marshall counties, as well as part of Pennington County.

John Burkel, a fourth-generation turkey farmer from Badger, Minn., said Tuesday, March 10, that he will seek the Republican endorsement in District 1A.