ST PAUL — With two COVID-19 diagnoses cropping up in Minnesota within the past week , a bill to add tens of millions to a state medical emergency fund is on its way to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's desk.

Minnesota's state House and Senate on Monday, March 9, both unanimously passed Senate File 3813, which moves nearly $21 million from the state's general fund to a public health emergency contingency account in order to brace the state against a COVID-19 outbreak. After its swift passage, the bill now awaits Walz's anticipated signature.

At a news conference before the state House's vote Monday, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said residents should be confident in the state's response to and preparation for the illness.

"The administration, the Department of Health, the House, the Senate, Republicans and Democrats are all focused on making sure that we have the right level of response to COVID-19 and that Minnesota is as prepared as it can be," he said.

The contingency fund already held $4.6 million before Monday's bill. But the extra cushion is another layer of protection should an outbreak occur in Minnesota.

As of Monday, officials have confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota — one in Ramsey County and the other in Carver County — and two in neighboring Wisconsin. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness that develops as a result of coronavirus.

Globally, over 111,000 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 3,800 have died from the virus as of Monday afternoon. In the United States, 556 Americans have been diagnosed and 22 have died as a result of the virus.

Health officials are advising that Minnesotans regularly wash their hands, disinfect surfaces, cover their mouths with their elbows when coughing or sneezing and stay home when they feel ill in order to prevent the spread of the illness.