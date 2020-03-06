BEMIDJI -- As part of its process to assess the future of the jail, Beltrami County is inviting citizens to join a steering committee.

The county's goal is to have a right sized jail, potentially replacing the one built in 1989, that can keep staff and inmates safe and secure, a release said. Additionally, the county is hoping to add programming designed to reduce recidivism.

Citizens selected for the Jail Steering Committee will join several other officials already chosen for the group. The committee will include Jail Administrator Calandra Allen, County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, County Administrator Kay Mack, County Attorney David Hanson, County Auditor-Treasurer Jodee Treat, County Facilities Manager Steve Shadrick, Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, Department of Corrections Regional Director Trish Hanson, Northwest Indian Community Development Center Director Tuleah Palmer, Social Services Director Jeff Lind and a public defender.

Citizens interested in joining the committee are encouraged to submit letters to the administrator's office by March 31. The letters should include information about what the applicant can bring to the conversations.

Examples of experience suggested for the committee include financing, building trades, building projects, corrections, cultural diversity, citizen engagement and work with inmate populations. Citizens not appointed to the steering committee will be considered for the three subcommittees for the jail.

One subcommittee will study compliance with Minnesota Department of Corrections rules. The committee will include Beitel, Allen, Shadrick, Mack and District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick.

Another subcommittee will have a focus on finance. That committee will consist of Mack, Chief Sheriff Deputy Jarrett Walton, Treat and District 1 Commissioner Craig Gaasvig.

The third subcommittee will consider the needs from the National Institute of Corrections. The committee will include Mack, Beitel, Allen and District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson.

Those selected from the committees will attend a three-day training session at the end of April, attend monthly meetings, and be fully engaged in the process of research, discovery and problem solving, the release said.

Considerations for improving the jail have been coming together for the past several months as policy changes have reduced the capacity and structural issues have increased.

Letter can be sent by March 31 by email to kay.mack@co.beltrami.mn.us or by paper mail to 701 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.