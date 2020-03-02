FARGO — More people across North Dakota and Minnesota are signing up for REAL ID in advance of a looming fall deadline, but it's not happening quickly enough for some state transportation officials.

The rate of REAL ID readiness is just under 14% in Minnesota, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Tim Walz said at a March 4 news conference that he is “deeply concerned” more residents haven’t made the transition.

The deadline for the higher security identification system nationwide is seven months away, on Oct. 1, 2020.

After that date, a REAL ID-compliant form of identification will be required to board a commercial aircraft or enter any secure federal facility, including military bases.

“We need to get the message out to Minnesotans that they need to get this done, Walz said.

The state is even appealing to residents to apply no later than June 15 if they need credentials in hand by Oct. 1, because of the time it’s taking to process and print the ID cards.

Optimism is higher in North Dakota, where state Drivers License Division Director Brad Schaffer said REAL ID readiness stands at 24%.

“We’re definitely on a really good track,” Schaffer said.

The county by county compliance rate with REAL ID in North Dakota ranges from more than 6% to 33%, while in Minnesota, the range is just under 6% to 24%.

Counties in the southwestern corner of North Dakota lead the way, with Bowman, Stark, Slope, Hettinger and Burleigh coming in at a range of 33 % to 29% respectively.

Asked about the reason for those higher showings, Schaffer said he thought it was due to more media coverage about REAL ID in the western part of the state.

Cass County is in the middle of the pack in North Dakota at 24% compliance. Neighboring Clay County in Minnesota comes in at about 13% compliance.

REAL ID readiness in both North Dakota and Minnesota is lower in counties where American Indian reservations are located.

In Minnesota’s Aitkin County, home to the Mille Lacs reservation, just under 6% of residents are REAL ID ready.

In North Dakota, the three lowest counties were Rolette at about 6%, Sioux at more than 7% and Benson at about 12%, home to the Turtle Mountain, Standing Rock and Spirit Lake reservations, respectively.

Schaffer said lower numbers on reservations aren't necessarily a concern because a tribal ID is an acceptable form of identification under the new system.

Anyone with a tribal ID, military ID or passport can wait until their standard driver’s license is up for renewal to get a REAL ID, he said.

Scott Davis, executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, said his office has been communicating with the state’s tribes about REAL ID.

“We’re on a good time frame, ready to go,” Davis said.

The two states have different approaches to processing driver’s license and REAL ID cards.

Schaffer said North Dakota customers get their documents over-the-counter after applying at the state’s eight major sites. For applicants at part-time sites, documents arrive in the mail in less than a week.

Minnesota uses a central issuance system.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the state is currently processing REAL IDs that were applied for at the beginning of January.

That reflects an approximate two-month lag between date of application and receiving the document.

The time frame could get even longer as the deadline approaches.

“Time’s ticking. It’s not going to get better,” Harrington said.

During the month of February, 67% of the people coming in for a driver’s license in North Dakota got a REAL ID, Schaffer said.

Currently in Minnesota, about 50% of the applicants are getting REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license.

In order to meet the upcoming deadline, that number should be 75 to 85 percent, Harrington said.

Walz used the March 4 news conference, held at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, to announce the opening of a REAL ID office inside the airport’s Terminal 1.

The aim is to save Minnesota passengers flying out of the airport a trip to the driver’s license office by having them apply there.

To get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license in North Dakota and Minnesota, residents need to make an in-person visit and bring specific documents to their driver’s license office. They can streamline the process by making an appointment.

In Minnesota, part of the application can be completed online to reduce the time spent in the office.

Schaffer said the biggest problem they’re seeing is with applicants whose name on their current ID doesn’t match what’s on their birth certificate. They must bring in a certified marriage, adoption or other document reflecting the name change.

The name change issue is also plaguing the process in Minnesota, Harrington said, as are laminated social security cards.

No laminated documents or digital documents shown on a person’s phone are accepted.

Also, a person who brings in a pay stub or utility bill to show proof of residency should be certain it has an address on it, Harrington said.

For more information on REAL ID in North Dakota and a checklist of required documentation, visit the NDDOT website.

In Minnesota, REAL ID information can be found here on the Department of Public Safety website.