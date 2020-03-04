ST PAUL — Former-Vice President Joe Biden emerged victorious in Minnesota's Tuesday, March 3, presidential primary, winning the popular vote by nearly 9 percentage points and prevailing as the popular choice in the vast majority of Minnesota counties.

According to results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, Biden won the popular vote in 76 out of 87 counties. In a county-by-county analysis, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., won the second-most individual counties — seven — despite dropping out of the race a day before Super Tuesday and throwing her support behind Biden.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was the most popular Democratic candidate in four counties, despite coming within 9 percentage points of Biden in the statewide popular vote. Even in Minnesota's liberal seven-county metro, Biden prevailed, though Sanders and fellow progressive U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., picked up delegates.

Within the state's metropolitan Congressional Districts 4 and 5, preference was split between Biden, Sanders and Warren. Biden held on to a slight majority with nearly 36% of the vote in D4, with Sanders taking 31% and Warren 19%. District 5 — represented by Minnesota's U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a longtime surrogate for Sanders — was the only congressional district in the state where Sanders won the popular vote with 38%, followed by Biden with 29% and Warren with 22%.

Congressional District 3, also within the metro and representing parts of Anoka, Carver and Hennepin counties, went for Biden by a near-20-percentage-point margin: Biden winning 46% of the vote and Sanders taking 24%.

In Minnesota's larger, more rural districts, Biden continued to prevail, beating out Sanders by double-digits.

In District 1, which stretches along the entire southern border of the state, Biden won with 41% compared to Sanders's 27%. In District 7, which voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 by nearly 30 percentage points, Biden won 42% to Sanders's 22%. And in District 8, spanning 18 counties northward into the Iron Range and Lake Superior, Biden overtook Sanders 42-26.

In the more suburban 2nd and 6th Congressional Districts, Biden won by 44-28 and 45-29, respectively. Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 are currently held by Democratic members of Congress, and Districts 1, 6 and 8 are held by Republicans.

Statewide, incumbent Trump won the state's uncontested Republican presidential primary. Minnesotans could pick other Republican candidates via write-in, but Trump's was the only name on the ballot.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that per unofficial results, his office recorded over 885,000 primary voters on Super Tuesday, or a statewide turnout of 21.7% — a 177% increase in participants than in 2016's presidential caucuses. Minnesota has not held a presidential primary since 1992.

"I am thrilled that Minnesotans turned out in these numbers for our new presidential primary," he said. "The purpose of this new election was to swing the doors wide open to more participation, and yesterday we saw just that."