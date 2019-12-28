BEMIDJI -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT, may have finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden, but he received plenty of support in Beltrami County.

With all precincts reporting, Sanders finished with 1,720 votes at the polls in Beltrami County, ahead of Biden with 1,450 and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren who earned 407. The results were reflected in the county's largest city Bemidji, with Sanders receiving 731 votes and Biden earning 459.

Meanwhile, despite being out of the 2020 Democratic Primary, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was not down at the polls. Regionally, the senator from Minnesota won Lake of the Woods and Marshall Counties, and finished in the top three in several others.

Regardless of who won the northwest Minnesota states, though, the turnout as a whole was sizable. It was noticeable at one of Beltrami County's precincts at Bemidji City Hall, where there was a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

Bobbi Karpinski, an election judge who was working at a Bemidji precinct for the first time but has worked in other elections since 2014, said the fact that this was Minnesota's first primary didn't keep people away.

"There have been very few comments, questions or concerns today," Karpinski told the Pioneer. "People seem to be very well aware of it."

Some of those who voted at Bemidji City Hall Tuesday were supporters of the top two candidates in Minnesota. Some of the voters on Sanders' side weren't supporting the senator for the first time, either.

In 2016, Magie Baumgartner, was the head of outreach for the Minnesota for Bernie Sanders campaign and this year is supporting him again.

"I feel like he cares about people's healthcare, that he does a really good job advocating that our veterans are cared for, and that our elderly are cared for," Baumgartner said.

Anna Thomas was another Sanders voter who began supporting the candidate four years ago.

"I've been following him since 2016," Thomas said. "I was 16 at the time, so I wasn't able to vote in that election. Coming into this one, I just wanted to vote for him this time."

Another Sanders supporter was Maddox Chalmers, who said she supported the candidate for his positions on policies like the Green New Deal and Medicare For All.

Rebecca Bastien, meanwhile, voted for Biden Tuesday and said the primary reason was that the former Vice President isn't as far to the left as Sanders. Additionally, Bastien said the person she originally planned to vote for dropped out.

Another resident who voted for the former vice president at City Hall was Ellsworth Underwood, who said he based his support on Biden's moderate approach. Gilmen Tinnes also voted for Biden Tuesday, and told the Pioneer that Biden was the best candidate remaining to represent the middle class.

Across Beltrami County, Biden and Sanders were the top two finishers at multiple locations.

Bemidji Township had 99 votes for Biden and 83 for Sanders.

Blackduck had 10 votes for Biden and nine for Sanders.

Eckles Township had 155 votes for Biden and 97 for Sanders.

In Grant Valley Township, there were 80 votes for Biden and 70 for Sanders.

Kelliher had 12 votes for Biden and five for Warren.

Northern Township had 155 votes for Biden and 97 for Sanders.

Red Lake had 110 votes for Sanders and 29 for Biden.

In Redby, there were 70 votes for Sanders and 15 for Biden.

Solway had five votes for Biden and three for Sanders

There were nine votes for Klobuchar and four for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in Tenstrike.

In Turtle River, Klobuchar had six votes, while Sanders and Bloomberg tied with five each.

In Wilton, there were 12 votes for Sanders and seven for Klobuchar.

In surrounding counties, the top three finishers in the primary were:

In Cass County, Biden finished with 903, Sanders with 609 and Bloomberg with 371.

In Clearwater County, Biden had 251 votes, Sanders had 129 and Klobuchar had 45.

Hubbard County had a total of 788 votes for Biden, 421 for Sanders and 209 for Bloomberg.

Itasca County had 1,964 votes for Biden, 973 for Sanders and 877 for Klobuchar.

In Koochiching County, Biden had 535 votes, Sanders had 212 and Bloomberg had 201.

In Lake of the Woods County, there were 115 votes for Klobuchar, 99 for Biden and 42 for Sanders.

Marshall County had a total of 206 for Klobuchar, 166 for Biden and 74 for Sanders.

Pennington had 364 votes for Biden, 193 for Sanders and 89 for Klobuchar.

In Roseau County, there were 266 votes for Biden, 142 for Klobuchar and 105 for Sanders.

On the other side of the aisle, incumbent President Donald Trump earned 1,510 votes in Beltrami County, while there were 21 write-ins.