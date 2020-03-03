With 87.45% of precincts reporting, the president held nearly 98% of the vote in the race. Trump's was the only name on the ballot, and write-in votes made up the remainder of the vote.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office reported that of the nearly 126,000 Republican primary ballots tallied so far in the state, over 122,000 of them were for Trump.

In a Tuesday night news release, Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said that while "Democrats grapple with the division in their own party, Minnesotans are eager and excited to join together and work towards four more years of a Trump presidency."

She went on to note that Trump lost to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Minnesota by less than two points in 2016's general election. In 2020, she asserted Republicans will snap Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation streak of supporting Democratic presidential candidates.

"Tonight's results confirm what Minnesotans already knew: We need another four years of President Trump," she said.

Trump was the only Republican candidate to appear on the GOP ticket in Minnesota. Two other candidates, Bill Weld and Rocky De La Fuente, were set to be counted as write-in vote options. But despite Trump's incumbency, Republican leaders urged voters to still turn out for Trump ahead of what they anticipate to be a close general election in November.

In a column for the Duluth News Tribune, Minnesota state House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said with Tuesday's primary vote, Minnesota Republicans had an opportunity to "send a message to the rest of the country that our state is fired up, on the map, and ready to deliver our 10 electoral votes for President Donald Trump in 2020."

He urged Minnesotans to ask themselves: "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

"If the answer is yes, (...) I hope you'll turn out for the Republican Primary on Tuesday and work with our Republican candidates to turn Minnesota Red in November,' he said.

Jon Anderson, a 50-year-old Realtor from Willmar, went to the polls Tuesday to vote for the president and to show his support for the Republican Party.

“I think all-in-all Trump’s doing a great job,” Anderson said.

At the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena, Viola Nelson and Marie Vagle said they cast their votes for the president.

“I like him,” Vagle said.

Other voters who'd previously voted Republican on Tuesday said they opted to vote in the Democratic primary contest in hopes of unseating the president later this year.

James Gilman, 68, semi-retired CPA from Willmar, said he “tends to be a Republican” but voted for a Democratic nominee Tuesday. He declined to say who he voted for. Gilman said if the candidate he supported didn't become the Democratic nominee he would consider voting for a different Republican candidate for president.

Rick Reigstad, 65, of rural New London, said he identifies as an independent voter who tends to vote conservative Republican and he cast his ballot for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., on Tuesday. He said President Trump “goes against my upbringing and my principles” and voting for Sanders was “kind of a protest vote for me.”

Reigstad said he would’ve voted for Amy Klobuchar if she had remained in the race out of respect for “that little bit of Minnesota nice.”

West Central Tribune reporter Carolyn Lange contributed to this report from Willmar and Wadena Pioneer Journal reporter Rebecca Mitchell contributed from Wadena.