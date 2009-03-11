BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji is coming to a financial crossroads as it prepares to take on fiscal challenges in the 2021 budget.

The crossroads theme was part of a presentation Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens gave to the city council last week. As part of his message, Eischens said there were three considerations for future levy impacts, including annexation, general operations and capital funding at the Sanford Center.

"I think the purpose of having the meeting about the budget at this time frame of the year is early," Eischens told the Pioneer. "The reason to have it start early is to give the council an update, since there are so many more issues we're dealing with, compared to a normal budget year."

According to Eischens, the recent annexation of land from Northern Township is creating one of the major impacts on upcoming levy discussions. To accommodate the growth, the city is adding a new police officer, deputy fire chief, street department employee and police evidence technician.

Additionally, the city is buying more equipment, such as a new snowplow. Plus, Eischens said there are increasing operational costs to consider, such as fuel and supplies.

As the city adds more expenses, it is also exploring new revenue. The latest land to be annexed has a market value of $60 million with an estimated $335,000 of new property tax potential after a five year phase in. In speaking to the Pioneer, Eischens said to capture the new tax base, a levy raise of 5.5% is needed for rate stabilization.

"To bring in the tax base that you're annexing, you have to raise the tax levy because of the added market value," Eischens said. "We'd have to collect 5.5% to recognize the tax base in Northern Township and generate new revenue for the new personnel."

While the city has already experienced levy increases in the past few years and may do so again in the future, Eischens said the tax rate has remained relatively stable.

"When you look at other cities our size, we're in the bottom third for tax rates," Eischens said. "The city tax rate has been the same since 2015. It means that if the value of your property stayed the same, your city taxes likely stayed the same. Our tax base grew over the last few years by 32%, and we've been able to generate new revenue because of that while our tax rate stays the same. To do that is quite an accomplishment."

In 2018, Bemidji had a tax rate of 52%, above Mankato with 44% and Wilmar with 37%. However, it was lower than the cities of Hibbing with 87%, Red Wing with 71%, Albert Lea with 65%, Hastings at 61%, Farmington with 57%, Northfield at 57% and Faribault with 56%

Concerning the third aspect, the Sanford Center's capital funding, an estimated $750,000 is needed annually to support the building. While the number may fluctuate, Eischens said the amount will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To ensure that those dollars aren't all drawn from the property tax levy, the city is seeking authorization from the state Legislature for a 0.5% sales tax. The revenue generated from such a tax would go toward capital needs at the Sanford Center as well as water infrastructure projects.