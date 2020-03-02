DULUTH -- For Joel Heller, who is attempting to become a national political delegate for the first time, there's nothing like Super Tuesday.

"It's an absolute thrilling day," said Heller, a longtime Democratic-Farmer-Labor activist in Duluth. "For me, who just wants to try to run as a national delegate, it’s my first step. (Tuesday) evening, I’ll find out who wins the state, and which candidates get what delegates in the congressional district."

If Tuesday's presidential nomination primary belongs to partisan voters, then the results belong to those such as Heller who carry the voters' messages forward.

Candidates who receive 15% or more of the vote statewide are assigned delegates proportional to the field. Those delegates are used to weigh in on their party's presidential choice at national conventions.

"Under a primary system, it's just one step along the way," said Cindy Rugeley, University of Minnesota Duluth political science professor, focusing on the Democratic primary. "Any candidate who gets 15% of the vote gets a share of the delegates statewide, divided proportionally. It's not winner-take-all unless only one person gets above 15%."

For Democrats, 75 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday in Minnesota, including five in the Northland's 8th Congressional District. For Republicans, Minnesota sends 39 delegates to the Republican National Convention, including three from each congressional district.

Every state gets delegates relative to its population. National parties assign delegate totals, but use different calculus from one another to determine total delegates. California, for instance, has 172 GOP delegates and 415 Democratic delegates.

Few people have knocked on as many doors in the past 20 years as Heller. He currently is a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, but said he would get behind any moderate Democrat who emerges in the party. Taking his political passions to the national level would be a first.

"I have never done this; I’ve never run for national delegate," Heller said. "Tomorrow is like a political kid's Christmas."

For the DFL in the Duluth region, delegates attend the 8th District DFL convention May 2 at Grand Casino in Hinckley and the DFL State Convention on May 30-31 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Democratic National Convention follows in Milwaukee from July 13-16.

According to the DFL website, delegates at both district and state conventions "who share the same presidential preference will elect candidates from their group to be national delegates in Milwaukee." That's the prize Heller is going after.

The Republican National Convention is Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. There's little doubt President Donald Trump will ease into his party's nomination. A simple majority of the estimated 2,550 nationwide GOP delegates is needed to win the Republican nomination on the first ballot. To date, Trump owns all but a lone Republican delegate, with 144 out of a possible 145.

To date on the Democrats' side, Bernie Sanders leads Joe Biden 58-53, with Elizabeth Warren (eight delegates) rounding out delegate-holders still actively campaigning. Democratic delegates will be required to vote in line with their primary allotments during the first round of nomination balloting in Milwaukee, Rugeley said. It will take 1,991 delegates, or half-plus-one of the total delegates, to win the DFL nomination on the first ballot in Milwaukee.

No clear majority winner would elicit a brokered convention.

"They say we're going to have a brokered convention every single time, but it hasn't happened before," Rugeley said.

She described the possibility that even U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar could come into play despite withdrawing from the presidential race Monday. If Klobuchar achieves 15% of the votes or more Tuesday in Minnesota, she'll have additional delegates to add to the seven she has already for a strong New Hampshire finish. Those delegates are compelled to vote for her in Milwaukee at the national convention. But, they're only bound to her for one round of nomination voting.

If no nominee emerges after one round, Klobuchar's delegates become attractive free agents who will be able to move behind one remaining candidate or another.

"They’ve got some power," Rugeley said. "There's going to be bargaining for those delegates."

Roughly 20 superdelegates from the state — a status reserved for heavyweights such as Vice President Walter Mondale and other party leaders with legacy or clout — begin to weigh in at the national convention's second round of balloting, too, Rugeley explained.

"If it goes to a brokered convention, that's when it gets interesting," Rugeley said.

In 1968 and before, Democratic party leaders would simply confab to break stalemates at national convention, Rugeley said. Historic unrest at the 1968 convention in Chicago yielded the present system. In that case, Hubert Humphrey was elevated by the party above Eugene McCarthy.

Rugeley made the point that people seem to conflate the primary with a general election. But it's not the case, she said.

She encouraged the notion that a primary is designed for partisan voters who identify wholly with one party or another. Indeed, primary voters in the state will choose a Republican or Democratic ballot Tuesday. The idea that an undecided, independent voter chooses one party or another in a primary, as is required in Minnesota, tends to go against what it means to be independent, Rugeley said.

"A primary is not a general election," Rugeley said. "It's not supposed to be about turnout. It's about nominating the right candidate for a party, and it’s just gotten weird."