ST PAUL — Less than 12 hours before polls were set to open for Minnesota's presidential primaries, Democratic candidate for president Bernie Sanders took to the stage in St. Paul to make one final appeal to voters.

Over 6,000 attendees filled the St. Paul RiverCentre's Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Monday, March 2, to hear see the Vermont senator's final pre-Super Tuesday rally, where he attempted to court Democrats who were supporting his more moderate counterparts. For those who supported Midwestern moderates U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, both of whom have dropped out in the final days before Super Tuesday, Sanders said, "The door is wide open. Come on in."

"Our (Democrats’) differences in opinion pale in comparison to the differences we have with Trump," he said.

He went on to assert that he is the candidate to take on and defeat President Donald Trump come November — not former Vice President Joe Biden, who has emerged as the moderate front-runner in the Democratic contest as the field has narrowed.

Sanders was met with "boos" from the audience upon saying Biden's name, but Sanders shot them down, saying, "Joe is a friend of mine. He’s a decent guy."

"He’s just wrong on the issues," he said. "He's wrong on his vision for the future."

"I say those things not to denigrate Joe Biden, who is a friend of mine, but I say those things because it is absolutely imperative that we defeat Donald Trump and that we have a candidate and a record who can beat Donald Trump," he went on.

As for Sanders' vision for the future, he told attendees that as president he would address climate change, pass "sweeping" gun safety legislation, legalize marijuana and expunge marijuana-related criminal records, make college tuition free and cancel student debt, establish Medicare for All and restore legal status to young immigrant DREAMers.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who endorsed Sanders' campaign months ago, made an appearance. She encouraged voters to vote with inclusivity in mind, and to "fight for someone you don't know, because that is the Minnesota thing to do."

"Here in the heartland, we are union-strong," she continued. "We believe love is love and that immigrants get the job done. We also believe in having politics that is accessible, accountable and transparent. (...) We know that when Bernie says he's fighting for us, that's because he truly has always been fighting for us."

For the first time since 1992, Minnesotans will be able to vote in a presidential primary on so-called Super Tuesday — a day when voters in 14 states across the country, including Minnesota, will make their presidential party nomination picks. More delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday than on any other single day in the election year.

Four years ago, Sanders was Minnesota's pick for the 2016 Democratic nomination, winning March's Presidential Caucus by a whopping 23.2-point advantage over former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hours before Sanders took the stage, Minnesota's own Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic primary field. According to a Feb. 23 poll by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio, Klobuchar led in her home state with 29% support of voters surveyed. Sanders polled second in the field at 23%.

In addition to Omar, Sanders has won over the endorsements of Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as the organizations Minnesota Youth Climate Strike and Take Action Minnesota. He has also been endorsed by several Minnesota state legislators, community organizers, local government leaders and union members.

Sanders closed Monday's rally pleading with Minnesotans to turn out in large numbers on Tuesday, and in November, asserting that "here in Minnesota in 2020, the election will not be close."

"The country belongs to all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors," he said. "Let's win tomorrow. Let's defeat Trump and let's transform this country."