ST. PAUL — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday, March 2, announced that she would suspend her campaign for president.

The news comes on the eve of Minnesota's presidential primary contest and as polling showed Minnesota's senior senator and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., in a toss-up contest in the state. Hours after a campaign spokesman said Klobuchar would drop out of the race, she formally ended her bid and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas, Texas.

"It is time for Americans to join hands instead of pointing fingers. It is time to turn back the division and the hate and the exclusion and the bitterness and it is time to work together," Klobuchar said. "We need to unite our party and our country and to do it not just with our words but with our actions. I believe we can do this together. And that is why, today, I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president."

"I can't think of a better way of ending my campaign than joining his," Klobuchar continued.

Biden followed Klobuchar's comments, thanking her for her support and calling attention to key themes of her campaign and her track record in Minnesota.

"I can't tell you how much Amy's endorsement, the senator's endorsement means," he said. "Amy knows how to get things done and that's why she's never lost, and she's not losing now."

Despite dropping out, Klobuchar, along with a handful of Democratic candidates who've ended their campaigns, are still set to appear on Minnesota's primary ballot on Tuesday. And voters who've already cast their ballots won't have a chance to claw them back.

Klobuchar's decision to suspend her campaign comes less than 24 hours after demonstrators at a rally in St. Louis Park, Minn., stormed the stage demanding justice for 33-year-old Myon Burrell. Burrell was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 when Klobuchar was Hennepin County attorney. A recent review of the evidence used to convict Burrell has fueled calls to again review the case and to free Burrell from his life sentence in prison.

Klobuchar was set to meet with Burrell's family ahead of the rally on Sunday evening, as protesters chanted, "Black lives matter," and "free Myon" in the gymnasium nearby. But the demonstrators and Klobuchar couldn't agree to meet and Klobuchar's campaign abruptly canceled the event.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Klobuchar told Minnesota television reporters that she was prepared to keep up her campaign through Super Tuesday. And she rallied in Utah early in the day Monday. Fellow moderate Democrats Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and billionaire Tom Steyer, announced that they would drop out over the weekend.

Fellow candidates thanked Klobuchar for her candidacy on social media following the announcement and said they'd keep working with her.

"You've been a champion for working families and women in politics, and I look forward to keeping up that fight by your side," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Twitter.

Leaders of the Minnesota Republican Party, meanwhile, said it was long past time for Klobuchar to end her bid for the White House and get back to work in the Senate.

"After 13 months of ignoring the people of Minnesota whom she was hired to represent, Senator Amy Klobuchar has finally admitted there was no pathway to victory and dropped out of the presidential race," GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement. "Following last night's disastrous rally, Klobuchar chose to drop out rather than face the embarrassment of losing in her home state."

In St. Paul, Sanders' campaign turned out thousands of supporters Monday night, and surrogates for his campaign took aim at former candidates aiming to unite against Sanders' bid. Sanders said former Buttigieg and Klobuchar supporters would be welcome to support his campaign.

"The door is open," Sanders said. "Come on in."

Precincts in Minnesota are set to open Tuesday at 7 a.m.