Like, what's really the deal with her?

It's a question untold numbers of Democrats across the country are asking as 14 states hurtle toward presidential primaries and the senior senator from Minnesota and presidential candidate forges ahead with her campaign.

The Pioneer Press talked with Minnesota political insiders and observers from both parties, including elected officials and political operatives, who have either known Klobuchar for years or followed her closely. In some cases, we granted anonymity in exchange for candor. And we offered Klobuchar a chance to respond to what they said; she declined.

The overarching question: What should America know about Amy Klobuchar that they're not getting in the national narrative?

Such as ...

Why is she so popular -- and is she?

Strictly by the numbers, Klobuchar is the most popular elected official in Minnesota in years. In her three elections to the Senate, she received 58, 65 and 60 percent of the vote. That's saying something in a state that's notoriously fickle, especially when it comes to U.S. senators. She's run for elected office five times and never lost.

But she's never been one to rally throngs into a frenzy or cultivate a cultish cadre of devotees, which sets her apart from candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and even former candidate Andrew Yang.

"She doesn't really talk like someone who's addressing a crowd of 10,000, but like she's talking to you across the kitchen table," says Sen. Tina Smith, who has known Klobuchar since Klobuchar first ran for Hennepin County attorney in 1998. "It's actually part of her appeal."

‘Nothing remarkable about her’

It might be part of her appeal, but it also might be one of the reasons Klobuchar has struggled to stand out in the crowded Democratic field in an era when all-caps tweets must be further emphasized with multiple exclamation points.

"Inspiration? No, not Amy," says one Republican who has known Klobuchar since her days as Hennepin County attorney. "She’s simple. Look at her name. It’s just 'Amy.' "

This Republican doesn't question Klobuchar's competence and subscribes to the speculation that Klobuchar's main angle all along has been to gain respect to be named as a running mate or appointed to a Cabinet post should a Democrat prevail.

"She's running a marathon, and she wants to get something out of it," the Republican says. "All she has to do is hang in there."

Bipartisan or ‘shrewd’?

Some are less complimentary about her ambitions.

"She's very obsessed with her own advancement," says one veteran Democrat, echoing a sentiment sometimes murmured in the party. "She's a very shrewd politician."

That shrewdness, in the eyes of this veteran Democrat, is part and parcel of her success.

"She's established herself very successfully with the Minnesota electorate by being moderate and bipartisan and working with Republicans in taking safe positions," the veteran Democrat said. "The progressive wing has been disappointed with her for years because of this."

That last bit is certainly true on some issues.

For example, Klobuchar has toed the line on the mining-versus-environment debate in Minnesota. It's a classic page from a political playbook that says the best route for a Democrat to win statewide office is by supporting environmental protections but also support mining interests.

That allows a candidate to capture the support of both liberals in the Twin Cities and Democrats on the Iron Range in northeast Minnesota. On the Range, hard-hat labor unions — of which Klobuchar's grandfather was a member — back many progressive ideas but won't tolerate candidates who threaten mining jobs for the sake of protecting, say, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

On the issue of Twin Metals' envisioned copper-nickel mine near the BWCA, she has remained noncommittal — other than saying she supports both mining and strong environmental reviews. In a statement to the Pioneer Press, Klobuchar said she doesn't trust the Trump administration to balance the two, but she refused to condemn the project. That refusal has frustrated some Democrats but appears to have allowed her to maintain strong support among Rangers, even in areas with strong Trump support. Gov. Tim Walz, also a Democrat, used a similar tactic in his successful 2018 campaign.

Klobuchar has drawn similar scrutiny on some social issues as well.

There remains a vibrant internal debate among some quarters of progressives over her support of gay marriage surrounding a proposed state constitutional amendment put to voters in 2012. The amendment, which would have further outlawed gay marriage, was defeated — and Klobuchar supported that outcome. However, she did so publicly much later than many Democrats. This led some to question her devotion to the cause, while others have defended it.

‘Quintessential Minnesotan’

For Vance Opperman, a prolific Democratic donor, Klobuchar's reluctance to plow into some ideologically divisive issues isn't so much a political calculation but a revelation of that other quality often mentioned around her: pragmatism.

"Sure, that's a bad thing at a rally, but a rally lasts, what, three hours?" says Opperman, the former head of West Publishing who now serves as president and chief executive of Key Investment. "Your crush on your first girlfriend is over by ninth grade. Government is there for a lot longer."

He acknowledges that Democratic voters from outside the Upper Midwest might not appreciate a candidate who avoids stark policy lines, but he says it's part of her strength at home.

"That's quintessential Minnesotan." He offers an instructive one-liner: "Why did the Minnesotan cross the highway? To get to the middle of the road. We’re not a society to get to the latest trend.

"She epitomizes the best of Minnesota."

Tireless and demanding

Ask just about anyone who has worked for Klobuchar, and they'll tell you the rumors about her work ethic are true: She's tireless. She studies legislation and issues to a degree uncommon among elected leaders, and she appears to operate on less sleep than most humans, given the hours that staffers have found themselves receiving messages or calls from her.

The dark side of this is her now heavily reported reputation for being hard on her staff, even verbally abusive — criticisms that Klobuchar has acknowledged in a general way.

But she's also inspired many close to her, such as former staffers who came to her defense when her conduct came under scrutiny.

"She was on the phone with me the day after my mom died," recalls Sen. Smith. "She came to both of my kids’ weddings. She is really committed to her friends. It’s not transactional."

'Crossover appeal’

Brian McClung, a former top aide to Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, said Pawlenty and Klobuchar frequently crossed paths in 2006, when both ran successfully.

"I remember them joking around how they each had crossover appeal," says McClung, a co-founder and partner at MZA+Co public relations firm. "They used to say that there was a certain segment of Pawlenty-Klobuchar voters who were going to propel them both to victory — and they were both right."

That crossover appeal extended to each other, and McClung says he saw a collaborative side of Klobuchar that fits the image she's tried to convey of someone who doesn't hesitate to work across the aisle for issues that both sides can support.

"They had a very good working relationship, and I never sensed any apprehension from Amy Klobuchar working with Tim Pawlenty because Tim Pawlenty was a Republican. She's about what can be accomplished."



