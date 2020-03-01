ST PAUL -- For the first time since 1992, Minnesotans this year can vote in a presidential primary , rather than choose their favorite presidential nominee in a caucus . Here are some of the basics of what Minnesota voters can expect going into Super Tuesday:

When are Minnesota's presidential primaries?

Official primary day is Tuesday, March 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minnesotans will vote along with 13 other states for so-called Super Tuesday. More delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday than on any other single day in the election year.

Voters have already taken to the polls for the state's no-excuse early voting. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, as of Friday, over 94,000 Minnesotans have requested mail-in absentee ballots. Approximately 82,000 have been for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, and 12,000 for the Republican Party.

Who is on the ballot?

The Democratic presidential field, though still robust, has shrunk in recent months. As of Saturday, contenders still in the Democratic race will be:

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts

Former-Vice President Joe Biden

Former-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former-South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Businessman Tom Steyer

There will be several Democratic candidates still listed on Minnesota's ballot that have dropped out since the party submitted its list of candidates in December 2019. Even though their names may be on the ballot, they are no longer candidates in the national nomination contest.

According to a poll published by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio on Feb. 23, Klobuchar has a lead in her home state, polling at 29%. Sanders is in second at 23%, Warren third at 11% and Biden fourth at 8%. Other candidates polled below 5%. 21% of those polled at the time were undecided on their pick.

The only candidate listed on Republicans' ballots will be incumbent President Donald Trump. Republicans can also write in alternative picks. Minnesota's other two major political parties, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party, will not have their own ballots.

Registered voters can cast their ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, no matter their party affiliation.

There are no other political offices besides presidential on either parties' primary ballots.

When can you register to vote?

Minnesotans who are at least 18 years-old on primary day can register same-day.

Is my vote a secret?

In accordance with the state primary's rules, as well as guidelines by the national parties, the Minnesota Secretary of State will provide all four major parties with lists of which Minnesotans voted in which primaries.

Voters' specific candidate picks will not be recorded, but some have raised concerns about party leaders accessing lists of what party ballot each voter requested -- even those outside their own party. And there are little restrictions on what party leaders can do with that information, such as sell it, share it or post it online.

Minnesota state legislators have been battling over a bill that would tighten party access to that data, and would create consequences should someone share it.

What candidates are coming to Minnesota before Super Tuesday?

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Klobuchar is set to hold a campaign rally at St. Louis Park High School on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Sanders is also rallying ahead of Tuesday's vote at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on Monday at 7 p.m. Sanders last rallied in the Twin Cities in November on the University of Minnesota campus, where he was joined by surrogates U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

How is the primary funded? How much does it cost?

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, local counties and municipalities operating the polls will be reimbursed by the state for primary costs. The state has estimated that, in total, the primary will cost Minnesota $11.9 million.