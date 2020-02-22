Members of the state Republican party have expressed outrage and are demanding an apology. Wameng Moua, publisher and editor of Hmong Today, has declined to take down the Feb. 24 post, which was shared on his personal Facebook account.

“In Nazi Germany, they enlisted Jews to carry out Hitler’s orders,” wrote Wameng Moua, in the post. “This is our Judenrat committee.”

The Judenrat were councils of Jewish leaders — who, historians have pointed out, were forced into a nearly impossible situation — who acted as intermediaries within German-occupied territories, organizing Jewish communities for Nazi authorities during World War II in what ultimately led to the Holocaust.

On Friday morning, Wameng Moua defended his remarks on social media, saying German leader Adolf Hitler first discredited the media, then silenced scientists and government employees, ended civil liberties, allowed wealthy allies to buy media outlets and create a de facto government press, and ultimately demanded a return to “traditional” values that soon became rationale to send ethnic minorities to death camps.

“We’re between Step 2 – 4,” Wameng Moua wrote.

His original post was a direct response to captioned photos posted by the social media account “Minnesota Trump Victory” celebrating a recent gathering of several dozen Hmong-American leaders with representatives of the Minnesota GOP in front of large “Trump” banners.

Among those in attendance were Jennifer Carnahan, chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, and Sia Lo, a Republican candidate for the Congressional seat held by Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul.

The post reads: “Tonight’s Asian Pacific American community engagement event was a huge success!! It was a packed house to hear from MNGOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, CD4 candidate Sia Lo, and other Republican candidates and officials. We are building a great team of volunteers who are excited to get Donald Trump elected!”

In reaction to Wameng Moua’s Facebook post, Carnahan posted her own strongly worded response to Twitter on Thursday night: “I did demand an apology for this abhorrent, hateful, bigoted and reverse racist social media post by a scary extremist. And we wonder why this country is so divisive. Just look to the left.”

The Hmong community in America has historically leaned Democrat, with a slim percentage identifying as Republican and many unaffiliated, but outreach to Hmong voters appears to have increased from both parties. Local political races have drawn Hmong Democratic candidates and Hmong Republican candidates alike.

President Trump’s rhetoric and executive actions around immigration have become a rallying cry for both sides of the immigration debate.

Heightening the debate in Minnesota, the Trump administration recently opened talks with the government of Laos to potentially allow the deportation of Hmong and Laotian immigrants with criminal records from the U.S. back to Laos, a Communist country.

The proposal could impact 4,800 people nationwide, including several hundred in Minnesota, according to a data-gathering effort based at Syracuse University.

On Friday, 10 congressional lawmakers — including U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig and Betty McCollum of Minnesota and Gwen Moore and Ron Kind of Wisconsin — reached out to the U.S. Agency for International Development with a formal letter of concern about reported “reintegration” facilities for those who do not speak Lao.

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, issued a written statement Friday expressing “deep empathy for the Hmong community, which is painfully facing the threat of deportation for some of its members. Our government should only use such measures in the most extraordinary circumstances.”

He took issue, however, with the comparison to the Judenrat: “Jewish leaders during the Second World War were placed in a nearly impossible situation by their Nazi tormentors. There can be no comparison between those leaders who were forced into a lose-lose situation and contemporary Minnesotans who choose, as free people, to affiliate with a political party.”

Hmong refugees began arriving in large numbers in the U.S. following the Vietnam War. Minnesota is home to nearly 84,000 Hmong residents, according to the U.S. Census, and the densest concentration of Hmong in the nation.