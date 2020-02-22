BEMIDJI -- Residents living in Bemidji Ward 2 will no longer head to the polls this spring for a special election because of a scheduling error.

According to an email sent to the Bemidji City Council by City Manager Nate Mathews, the required 14 days of published notice before the election filing period weren't given to potential candidates. Instead, only three days of published notice were given, as the Ward 2 vacancy was declared Feb. 3, announced via published notice Feb. 8 with the filing period opening Feb. 10.

In the email, Mathews recommended the special election, which had been scheduled for May 12, be cancelled. The recommendation was based on input from Assistant City Attorney Katie Nolting.

"As you recall, in good faith we as a city attempted to reconcile the new state election laws with current City Charter language, which was difficult, and the city wanted to move as quickly as possible to fill the Ward 2 seat with the new state election date requirements," Mathews wrote. "However, there was an oversight on providing the two week published notice."

A memo on the subject will be prepared for the council on the subject for its Monday meeting, which will recommend moving the special election to a date in August.

The vacancy for Ward 2 was declared after former Council member Mike Beard announced his resignation on Jan. 23, citing health reasons as the main cause. Beard was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating Jaime Thibodeaux 397-356.

Ward 2 makes up much of the northwest section of the city of Bemidji, including the Bemidji Regional Airport. The ward's vacancy was eligible for a special election because more than 365 days remained in the term.

While the filing period was open, Thibodeaux and Doug Flatness submitted affidavits of candidacy. Bemidji Resident Mark Thorson also filed an affidavit of candidacy on Tuesday. However, Thorson later received an email from the city stating that his affidavit was declined.

The August special election will be the second in four year. In May 2017, Patrick Plemel defeated Richard Lehmann 122-86 to represent Bemidji Ward 4. The election was ordered after Reed Olson resigned from the seat, as he moved to a position on the Beltrami County Board.

Before 2017, the last special election in Bemidji was 2001. Plemel later resigned from his seat in December 2017 for a career opportunity in North Dakota. Following Plemel's vacating the seat, Lehmann was appointed to the seat in January 2018, as there was less than 364 days left in the term.