HALLOCK, Minn. -- As counties across northwest Minnesota adopt Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions, at least one county has opted to table a proposed resolution until it can be studied further.

Kittson County administrator Eric Christensen said that a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution was brought to the board of commissioners at its Jan. 21 meeting by Amanda Hughes, chair of the Kittson County Republicans.

"The board was very attentive," Christensen said. "But they decided to slow things down and do this in a logical manner."

At the Jan. 21 meeting, the commissioners opted to form a committee consisting of two commissioners, Christensen, Kittson County Sheriff Mark Wilwant, and a former Kittson County sheriff.

A committee meeting has not yet been scheduled, and a date likely won't be set until things "slow down" after the presidential primary, Christensen said. He added that some residents have worried that the board is stalling the decision, but he told the Herald that's not the case.

The Kittson County commissioners' decision to table the resolution comes amid a slew of their neighboring counties voting similar resolutions into effect, including Roseau County, which earlier this month became the first county in the state to adopt such language.

Wilwant praised the board for deciding to take the process slowly and researching the issue thoroughly before making a decision, though he said the sheriff's office won't be affected regardless of whether the resolution eventually passes.

"I guess I don't see any harm in doing it," he said. "If counties want to go on board with that and pass those resolutions, I don't foresee at this time any negative consequences coming out of it, but that's why we're going to look at it a lot closer, just to make sure that isn't what happens, that there isn't something hidden in there that we're not thinking about."

He added that, with an election coming up, he believes the commissioners are mindful of not making any political statement they don't intend to make.

"They want to be bipartisan," he said. "They don't want to get into a political situation. So I think that's one of the concerns, too."

Amanda Hughes' husband, Dave Hughes, has challenged U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson for his congressional seat in the past and will do so again in the 2020 election.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions are broadly in response to a proposed "red flag" law HF9, which is making its way through the state Legislature.

The proposed legislation would create a procedure for law enforcement, city or county attorneys, family or household members and guardians to petition for an extreme risk protection order, which would remove firearms from people deemed to be at high risk of harming themselves or others.

The proposed legislation specifies that any such petition would include an affidavit written under oath that includes the facts or the circumstances that warranted the petition, as well as any supporting evidence. If the petition is granted by the court and firearms are removed from the subject, a hearing would be scheduled within 14 days, where the burden would be on the petitioner to prove the subject is a danger to themselves or others.

If the extreme risk protection order is granted, it would have a fixed period of at least six months but no more than two years, as the legislation is currently drafted. The draft also specifies that filing a petition containing false information, or filing a petition with the intent to harass someone would carry a criminal misdemeanor charge. A person found to possess guns after being given an extreme risk protection order would also face a misdemeanor charge.

Among evidence listed in the legislation that can be used in a petition includes a history of threats or acts of violence against another person, conviction for a prior violent or stalking offense, or a history of cruelty to animals, to name a few.

Wilwant clarified that it has long been the case that people convicted of some violent crimes are ordered by the courts not to possess firearms.

Christensen said that with concerned citizens on both sides of the issue, he said the board's highest priority is not inadvertently silencing anyone in the process of weighing the resolution.

"The faster you run it through, the more likely that you're going to miss the wishes of what your public wants," Christensen said. "There's always the risk that if you pass it too quickly, that you didn't hear what everybody had to say."