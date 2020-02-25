ST PAUL — With federal health officials warning of the impending arrival of the coronavirus in the United States, one Minnesota legislator is looking to prepare the state should there be an outbreak.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud, announced he will introduce a bill providing additional funding and preparation should the virus reach Minnesota. The respiratory illness has already sickened tens of thousands in China, and killed 2,700, and has spread globally. As of Wednesday, there are 15 confirmed cases in the U.S.

“Health officials from across the state and world have been warning us for some time: it’s only a matter of time before the novel coronavirus hits the United States and, eventually, Minnesota,” Relph said in a Wednesday news release. “While we certainly hope the worst does not happen, we must begin preparing for the worst right now."

Saying "it's always better to be safe than sorry," Relph's bill would immediately appropriate $5 million into the state Public Health Response Emergency Account. The bill comes a week after the Senate Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee met with state agency officials to discuss a potential outbreak.

In Minnesota already, Delta Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Seoul, South Korea.