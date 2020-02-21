ST PAUL -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be making his return to the Twin Cities on the eve of Minnesota's presidential primary.

In a Wednesday, Feb. 26, news release, the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign announced he will hold a rally at St. Paul's RiverCentre on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Minnesotans hit the polls for Super Tuesday's primary on March 3 (early voting has already begun).

The rally will be the Vermont Independent's first appearance in the state since his November rally on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. In a Minneapolis Star Tribune/Minnesota Public Radio poll of 500 Democratic voters published Sunday, Sanders placed second at 23%, behind Minnesota's own U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 29%. Twenty-one percent of voters surveyed said they were still undecided.

Monday's rally will feature a performance by the band Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats. Tickets are not required, but the event is first-come-first-serve. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m.