ST PAUL -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be making his return to the Twin Cities on the eve of Minnesota's presidential primary.

In a Wednesday, Feb. 26, news release, the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign announced he will hold a rally at St. Paul's RiverCentre on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Minnesotans hit the polls for Super Tuesday's primary on March 3 (early voting has already begun).

The rally will be the Vermont Independent's first appearance in the state since his November rally on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. In a Minneapolis Star Tribune/Minnesota Public Radio poll of 500 Democratic voters published Sunday, Sanders placed second at 23%, behind Minnesota's own U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 29%. Twenty-one percent of voters surveyed said they were still undecided.

Monday's rally will feature a performance by the band Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats. Tickets are not required, but the event is first-come-first-serve. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
1 / 6
Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Over 10,000 supporters attended Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders's campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 3, held at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
2 / 6
Over 10,000 supporters attended Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders's campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 3, held at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Minnesota's Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared at presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
3 / 6
Minnesota's Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared at presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles as supporters cheer during a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
4 / 6
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles as supporters cheer during a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Supporters cheered on Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders at his Sunday, Nov. 3 campaign rally, held at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
5 / 6
Supporters cheered on Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders at his Sunday, Nov. 3 campaign rally, held at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service
6 / 6
Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3. Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service