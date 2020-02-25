ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Human Services has overpaid as much as nearly $29 million in Medicaid costs over the past three years, according to state officials.

The figure, which could be as low as $12.6 million, was contained in a report to state lawmakers earlier this month from DHS and state information technology officials.

The report provides an update to a previously known — but not yet solved — headache in the state Medicaid program, known as Medical Assistance, where one person enrolled in the program is given multiple personal identification numbers. That can result in overpayments to health providers or HMOs, but it can also result in delayed payments or delayed or interrupted services.

Since 2017, when the problem emerged following a software upgrade, between 41,575 and 47,390 enrollees have had more than one identification number annually.

"These cases have a very small fiscal impact — at most, less than one-tenth of 1% of Medicaid payments over the three years studied in the report," DHS said in a statement Tuesday evening, Feb. 25.

According to the report, state officials have a plan to address nearly all the problems by mid-2021.

"As we recover funds from health plans and providers, we repay the federal government," the DHS statement said.

The state appears to be on the hook for between $7 million and $16 million in costs picked up by the federal government.