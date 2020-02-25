ST PAUL — One week before Minnesotans select their preferred presidential nominees on Super Tuesday, they had the opportunity for what party leaders call the ultimate form of grassroots democracy: caucusing.

2020 is the first general election year since Minnesota became a primary state, but voters across the state still turned out — albeit in smaller numbers — for this year’s caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Even without previous years’ presidential delegate assignment process, this year’s caucuses were an opportunity for Minnesotans to suggest changes to the major parties’ platforms, as well as elect delegates for the state conventions.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz made an appearance at his St. Paul precinct at Central High School to vouch for the caucusing process. It’s at events like caucuses that everyday citizens can “cut the turf” and build momentum for candidates and movements, he said — maybe even boosting morale and voter turnout come election time.

“These are the door-knockers. These are the phone-callers. These are the folks who get it done,” he said. “I think it’s about organizing and it’s about party platform. It still matters.”

At St. Paul's Central High School, 44 voters turned out for Ward 2’s Democratic caucus (there were 16 total wards in the precinct, divided throughout the high school’s classrooms). Sitting in a lab in the high school basement, Ward 2 Democrats passed resolutions urging the state party to back universal child care, seek sanctuary state status for immigrants in Minnesota, pursue a Green New Deal and more.

Two hundred-forty miles northwest in Moorhead, Democrats took on resolutions on recreational marijuana, health care and criminal justice reform. In Wadena, they discussed banning chemical sprays in roadside ditches.

And on the other side of the aisle, at a Wadena Pizza Ranch, Republicans discussed resolutions opposing comprehensive sex education, drag queen story hours and social justice indoctrination in school literature.

Prior to the evening festivities, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin and Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said at a St. Paul news conference that they weren’t sure how much turnout at partisan caucus meetings would be affected by upcoming presidential primary elections, set for March 3 (early voting has already begun). But both encouraged attendance to allow voters at the local level to influence each party’s platform and potentially put themselves on the radar to become candidates or volunteers in the future.

“Even though you’re not voting in the presidential preference poll, it’s a way to pass resolutions, it’s a way to get involved, it’s a way to have your voice heard, it’s a way to figure out how to become engaged in the party,” Carnahan said.

Christopher Haas, the site coordinator at St. Paul Central High School, didn’t have an official turnout number on Tuesday night, but said anecdotally that turnout was “surprisingly lower than (he) was expecting.” He estimated less than 1,000 showed up to the high school — far less than 2016’s 7,000 at the same location.

He thought part of the reason for that was because of presidential campaigns’ lack of mobilization in the area. In 2016, he said campaigns worked to boost their caucus night numbers for a shot at higher delegation allotments. This year, only Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg had campaign tables stationed in the hallway.

Early voting has already begun in the state, and primary election day in Minnesota is March 3.