ST. PAUL — Law enforcement officers across the state should train in deescalation techniques and have access to additional mental health and wellness resources, a state workgroup comprised of police officers, lawyers, family members of those killed in police-involved shootings and mental health experts said Monday, Feb. 24.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and members of a task force that spent six months assessing policy solutions that could reduce instances of officer-involved deadly force encounters put forth the recommendations along with several others.

The suggestions come after 14 people were killed in deadly force-related events last year, as well as one police officer. Another police officer was gravely injured earlier this year in Waseca and is still recovering from his wounds.

The group tasked with reviewing the cases and putting forth solutions to curb future incidents also called for the creation of a central office under the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tasked with investigating officer-involved shootings, a new "peacemaker" between law enforcement officials and the public, and an ombudsman that could review concerns from Minnesotans about closed cases.

Conversations around the issue challenged stakeholders on all sides, they said Monday. And members of the panel acknowledged they didn't agree with all the recommendations. In some cases, they said they'd oppose legislative changes put forward by the group.

"Despite the fact that it would've been the easiest thing in the world to leave the table and not to engage in very challenging, difficult conversations ... we had to find some way of getting to a middle ground," Elizer Darris, a field organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, said.

Law enforcement groups said they were glad to see support for mental health resources for officers as part of the report but raised concerns about proposals that would ask law enforcement agencies to make public certain information and create an ombudsman role to review public concerns about closed cases.

"We are concerned about some of the recommendations, particularly as they relate to the due process of officers who've been exonerated and the potential financial burden to agencies to implement some of the training, technology and initiatives that are being proposed," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said. "That said, we have always been and will continue to be willing to work with lawmakers, stakeholders and community members to find new ways to make our state a safer place for everyone."

Clarence Castile, whose nephew Philando Castile died in a deadly force incident in 2016, said he was glad to see recommendations that asked lawmakers to research and evaluate the impact of police bodycams before 2022 and consider mandating their use.

"We have to start somewhere, but hopefully in the future, we can mandate something like that," Castile said. "It's important than an officer have as many tools on his tool belt to be able to do their job in a really good way."

Harrington, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said there were few pieces of "low-hanging fruit" when it came to policy recommendations that could be taken without legislative or local law enforcement agencies' approval. And he didn't have a final price tag for all of the work group's requests. But one item, hiring a liaison for families whose relatives were killed in deadly force encounters, was already in the works at the Department of Public Safety.

Moving forward, he said members would continue to monitor the progress on their action items by issuing additional reports and tracking what they hope will be a reduction in the number of police-involved instances of deadly force. And both Harrington and Ellison said he too would ensure the findings made their way into new policy.

"We are not going to let these recommendations just sit on a shelf and just not go anywhere," Ellison said.

Work to resolve instances of deadly force and to prevent new ones is likely a first-in-the-nation initiative, said Ronald Davis, who led the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing under the Obama administration, and other states should model their efforts after their work.

"This will be a model for many states to follow," Davis said. "This is unique, this is groundbreaking. And trust me when I say, I am going to take this around to every state that calls me and even those that don't."

