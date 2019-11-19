ST. PAUL — About 150,000 Minnesotans who were overcharged fees when transferring vehicle titles while also renewing registrations, will see a $2.25 check in their mailbox from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division.

The refund checks are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

According to Emma Corrie, director of the Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services, the refund is being sent to Minnesotans who were charged a registration technology surcharge twice when they transferred their title and renewed their vehicle registration at the same time.

They should have paid only one surcharge, according to Corrie.

“It’s important that we return the fee to anyone who paid more than they should have,” she said. “We are also taking steps to make sure no one else is overcharged in the future. We will also be tracking these types of transactions so that we can correct the situation as quickly as possible.”

According to Corrie, the $2.25 title technology surcharge and a $2.25 registration technology surcharge fee is set in Minnesota law and the agency collected both fees when customers transferred a vehicle title and renewed their registration in one transaction.

After reviewing the statutes, it was determined that only the title technology surcharge should be collected when a registration is renewed at the same time.

There are about 150,000 people who paid the additional $2.25 fee during the past five months, for a total of approximately $337,500.

Minnesota Management and Budget began issuing refunds this week and will process up to 5,000 refunds each day, Monday through Friday, until all of the refunds have been mailed.

The vehicle services system was updated Jan. 13 so the second $2.25 fee is waived for all future transactions.

The new vehicle title and registration services system, scheduled to launch in November, will correct this situation by removing the additional fee from these types of transactions.