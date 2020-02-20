FARGO — Minnesota senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is set to make a campaign stop in Fargo Sunday morning, Feb. 23, her campaign announced.

The event, according to her website, will be at the Great Plains Ballroom in the Memorial Student Union on the campus of North Dakota State University, 1401 Administration Ave., in north Fargo at 10:15 a.m.

While the Klobuchar campaign hadn't released specific details about the visit Thursday night, the stop is described as a grassroots event. It will be the senator's first campaign stop after Saturday's Nevada caucuses.

Klobuchar also plans to hold events in Little Rock, Ark., Sunday afternoon, and in Oklahoma City the same evening.

Arkansas, Oklahoma and Minnesota will hold their presidential primaries as part of Super Tuesday on March 3, when there will be 14 contests across the nation and a huge chunk of national convention delegates will be awarded.

North Dakota's presidential primary will be a week later on Tuesday, March 10.