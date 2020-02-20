Dave Hengel, executive director Greater Bemidji Economic Development, recapped 2019 efforts by the organization. One of the highlights of the report was an update on Delta Dental, a company which made a $16 million investment to build a technology center with 163 hires.

During his presentation, Hengel said the city had administered a $1 million loan from the state to Delta Dental, with $900,000 of it forgivable and the remaining $100,000 to go back to the city. Hengel said he's working with the city's finance office to close out the process.

Another factor discussed by Hengel was the city's employment improving. According to Greater Bemidji's data, employment in the Bemidji micropolitan area was the second fastest of all state metro and micropolitan areas, increasing by 3.1% in 2019. By employing 713 people, the area's growth exceeded Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato, with only Rochester having more.

Additionally, out of 542 micropolitan areas nationwide, Greater Bemidji found out from the analysis firm Policom, that the city's economic strength is ranked 124th in 2019, up from 336th three years ago. In 2020, Hengel said the efforts by the organization will remain the same.

"We're going to continue focusing on talent growth and supporting entrepreneurs," Hengel said. "We're going to highlight recruitment and expansion. That's the core of economic development. You've seen that happen with expansions over the last few years."

Hengel also said Tuesday that Greater Bemidji is working to bring a wood pellet manufacturer with the potential of creating 45 jobs to the area. According to Hengel, the business would be a good fit with the local timber industry.

Birchmont Drive

Another agenda item Tuesday was approving a bid from Sparky's Construction for $677,551.30 to reconstruct a section of Birchmont Drive between 10th Street Northeast and 14th Street. According to Public Works Director Craig Gray, the project cost comes in about $31,000 over the original estimate, but is within a reasonable range.

Construction on the project will begin in late May and be finished by August, before classes begin for the semester at Bemidji State. The project is receiving $495,598 in state funding.