ST. PAUL — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, representative of Minnesota's First Congressional District, announced Wednesday, Feb. 19, that he is being treated for cancer.

Hagedorn said he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer on Feb. 14, 2019, one year ago, and has received care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic this past year.

Hagedorn said in a press statement Wednesday that he was given the "unexpected and rather shocking news" two months after marrying his wife, state Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan, and six weeks into his congressional tenure.

In a news release Wednesday night, Carnahan said, "Jim loves our country and serving in Congress more than anything in the world. As his wife and chair of our party, the past year hasn't been easy. We both remain committed to one another, our jobs, our state and our country.



"We appreciate your positive thoughts and well wishes. Jim is making great progress and remains one of the hardest working members of Congress."