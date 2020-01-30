Minnesota IT Services, or MNIT, responded to at least 1,500 last year, according to the agency's yearly report. Because of the high number of organizations that agency serves, MNIT chief information security officer Rohit Tandon said, responding to "cyber incidents" can involve multiple agencies at different levels of government.

"It’s a shared responsibility," he said in an interview. "Everybody has to play a part in helping to protect the data and the infrastructure."

As the state's information technology agency, MNIT works with local and county government across Minnesota. It provides internet, phone service and other technologies to all 87 counties in the state and more than 300 cities in addition to public safety agencies and local libraries.

The University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities use MNIT services as well.

The agency's report for 2019 sheds light on, among other things, the threat that cybercrime poses to those entities and the people who work for them. MNIT investigated more than 150 incidents for partnering city and county governments alone in 2019. Investigations are handled most often at the local level, Tandon said, with MNIT acting in an advisory role.

The agency investigated a further 356 cases against the state executive branch.

According to University of Minnesota security technology chair Mike Johnson, government makes for a good target "because it looks like every other target." Like those for private entities, government computer systems can store payment methods and other forms of personal information coveted by cybercriminals.

That information can be used for an individual hacker or hacking group's own ends, he said, or resold on the black market.

"They’re not that much different than other small and mid-sized businesses today," Johnson said.

Cybercriminals can attempt to gain access to computer networks in myriad ways. The most common that Tandon said MNIT observes are known as "credential stuffing" and "spear phishing" attacks.

In the former, an individual attempts to gain access to a system using stolen user names, passwords or other credentials. The latter is a more targeted form of a phishing scam, whereby fraudulent messages are sent to specific people or companies in an effort to solicit money or personal information.

Many safeguards exist to proactively keep cybercriminals out of MNIT systems, Tandon said. From October to December of last year, Tandon said, MNIT security software detected and blocked more than 30,000 phishing emails bound for its end users.

A user who attempts to log on to a MNIT service from a far-flung location, he said, would automatically be locked out. Many cyberattacks are carried out by automation and against bulks of targets at a time, Tandon said.

As cybercrime becomes more sophisticated and easier to commit, Johnson said that smaller governments that lack the funding for newer and more secure computer systems may be more vulnerable to attacks. All the while, the perpetrators of cybercrime remain difficult to track.

Even if an attack can be traced back to an IP address, the unique number for each device connected to the internet, Tandon said that cybercriminals often forge them to conceal their location.

"Many times it's hard to tie it down to a specific actor," he said.

Attacks against targets other than governments are no less damaging. In its most recent yearly report, the FBI said that Minnesotans lost nearly $40 million to cybercriminals in 2019.