BEMIDJI -- Bemidji resident Jaime Thibodeaux is making another run for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council after falling short in 2018.

The 38-year-old ecologist filed to participate in the city's special election, scheduled for May 12. According to Thibodeaux, her reasons for running remain the same.

"I ran last time on a platform of a healthy Bemidji, to support our community members in leading healthy lives," Thibodeaux said. "I'm running on that platform again."

The Ward 2 seat opened on Jan. 23, when former Council member Mike Beard announced his resignation from the position, citing health reasons. Beard was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating Thibodeaux 397-356.

In making another run for Ward 2, which makes up much of the northeast section of the city, including the Bemidji Regional Airport, Thibodeaux said she also wants to be an advocate for the community.

"I feel like I can be a voice for people who live in our ward," Thibodeaux said. "Ward 2 has a lot of low income housing, nursing homes and assisted living places. I really want to speak on behalf of the people that live in the ward and make sure we're making healthy decisions for all people who live in Bemidji."

Thibodeaux also referenced the city's water infrastructure as a reason for entering the special election.

"I'm running because there are a lot of water-related issues the city is dealing with," Thibodeaux said. "From its drinking water to its wastewater treatment plant. I want to help shepherd problems into solutions."

The filing period for Ward 2 ends Feb. 25. Following the May 12 special election, if no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates move to a second election on Aug. 11. The latter will be the same day as the Minnesota state primary.