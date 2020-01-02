ST. PAUL ⁠— As Minnesota lawmakers push forward in a months-long battle to compromise on insulin affordability legislation, lobbyists for pharmaceutical companies are now alleging a proposed bill could violate the U.S. Constitution.

In a Thursday, Feb. 13 letter to lawmakers, the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America writes that portions of Democrats' House File 3144, which establishes an insulin affordability program, "raise constitutional concerns and violate the Fifth Amendment's Takings Clause."

A portion of HF 3144 requires manufacturers to provide emergency supplies of insulin to Diabetics in need "at no charge," without reimbursement. PhRMA wrote Thursday they should be reimbursed for their product at market value, or else the state would be illegally taking their insulin without just compensation.

Bill author Rep. Michael Howard, D-Richfield, said after a Thursday hearing on the bill that this week was the first he had heard any constitutional issue raised on the bill, and legislators are still looking into it. Still, in the face of a potential lawsuit, he encouraged his colleagues not to back down because lives are at stake and "it's not new for drug companies to threaten litigation."

He said Minnesotans ⁠— particularly those who rely on insulin to live ⁠— want to see the Legislature pass a bill that "works best for patients, not drug manufacturers."

"That's really who we should listen to and feel the wind at our backs to move as quickly as we can to put up a program so that no one else loses their life," he said.

Lawmakers are holding numerous hearings Thursday on both House Democrats' and Senate Republicans' proposed insulin plans. Earlier this week, on Tuesday's opening day of session, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said the "sticking point" between Democrats and Republicans is "Senate Republicans don't want the pharmaceutical industry to participate in a financial way to a problem that they have created."

Hortman continued to say Democrats have already made a "major concession" to Republicans by looping state dollars into their insulin plan "even though Minnesota taxpayers didn't create this problem and do not profit from it."

"So it is time for Senate Republicans to take a step toward us and acknowledge that the pharmaceutical industry has a role to play," she said Monday. "This is a problem they created. This is a problem they profit from. It's time for (Republicans) to come to the moderate middle where we’re standing waiting for a deal."

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters he expects an insulin funding plan to pass the Senate in the next few weeks. From there, it could move to a conference committee to hash out differences between the Senate and House plans.

"It is our goal to try to work at similar speed to actually pass an insulin (bill)," he said. "I think you'll see that there's movement. I see light at the end of the tunnel."