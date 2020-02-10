According to a Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Sunday, Feb. 9, Klobuchar has risen to third place in New Hampshire, polling at 14% behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in first (27%) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (19%) in second. Sanders won the state's second-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2016. Emerson College has also polled Klobuchar third behind Sanders and Buttigieg.

Klobuchar's rise in the polls comes on the heels of her performance in Friday night's Democratic debate in Manchester, after which her campaign says she has raised $3 million in campaign contributions. One week ago with a semi-home field advantage, Klobuchar slid into fifth place in Iowa's messy Democratic caucuses.

According to a Monday news release from her campaign, Klobuchar has also received nods of approval from 25 New Hampshire leaders, including current and former state representatives, from across all 10 counties of the state. Her campaign's New Hampshire state director, Scott Merrick, said Monday that politicians "are lining up behind (her) because they know that she understands the daily struggles of Americans in their communities."

“These new endorsers, who come from a wide variety of towns across the state, recognize that Amy sees the obstacles that face urban and rural communities and will work hard to make life better for everyone," he said.

Klobuchar has also been endorsed by New Hampshire's statewide newspaper The Union Leader, as well as The Keene Sentinel and Seacoast Media Group.

Suffolk University political research director David Paleologos told the Boston Globe that Tuesday's primary "is really about saving face and finishing third" — a spot that appears to be a toss-up between Klobuchar, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of neighboring Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.