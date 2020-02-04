ST PAUL — After reporting blunders and national scorn, the results are out : former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont are Iowans’ top picks for a Democratic presidential candidate.

The two are riding their Iowa successes into New Hampshire, with its second-in-the-nation primary just around the corner, followed by the Democratic runners-up: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota’s own U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

So what do Iowa’s results mean for its neighbor to the north?

Minnesotans were the first in the nation to begin casting votes in January, thanks to the state’s no-excuse early voting. And Super Tuesday is less than one month away, when Minnesotans’ top pick for president will be revealed.

If financial contributions are any indication, Klobuchar is leading the pack in her home state. According to the Federal Elections Commission, the senator, who touts her rural know-how and Midwestern practicality, has pulled a whopping $2.3 million in contributions from up north — far outpacing her competitors, Republican and Democrat alike.

Of the Democratic candidates, fellow Midwestern moderate Buttigieg appears to be Minnesota’s second-favorite, earning $428,000 in individual contributions. Sanders ranks third at $299,000, Warren fourth at $220,000 and Biden fifth at $82,000.

Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party would not comment on individual presidential candidates, but spokesperson Brian Evans said in a written statement Friday that, “After three years of broken promises and disastrous policies from Donald Trump, people across Minnesota are glad the contest to nominate his replacement has finally kicked off.”

“DFLers, independents, and even some Republicans are looking forward to voting in our Democratic primary and fired up to fire Donald Trump come November,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has committed to winning over Minnesota in November, hoping to break its longest-in-the-nation streak of voting for Democratic presidents after coming close in 2016.

In October, on the heels of Trump's campaign rally in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said the state has "an incredible opportunity in 2020 to turn that tide."

Trump's campaign has poured tens of millions of dollars into campaigning in the state, and according to FEC filings, he has earned the second-most contributions of all presidential candidates, second to Klobuchar, with $465,000 in individual contributions from Minnesotans.