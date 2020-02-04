BEMIDJI -- Upgrades at the Bemidji Regional Airport will soon have financial support from the federal government following an action by Beltrami County commissioners.

On Tuesday, the county board was approached by Bemidji City Attorney Alan Felix regarding funding for a hangar project at the airport. According to Felix, the United States Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is providing $1.8 million for the project.

While the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority operates the facility, the agreement to receive funding requires authorization from its owners, which are the city of Bemidji and Beltrami County. Felix said the city approved the agreement two weeks ago and the state of Minnesota also signed off on the agreement several weeks ago.

The funding in the agreement, Felix said, is labeled as a mortgage because of federal code. However, the funding is essentially a grant as it's not considered a debt and has no budget impact on the county.

The project, which is already underway, includes the construction of three buildings, with two of the buildings each holding five T-hangars and the third containing larger corporate hangars. The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.4 million.

Felix said the only requirement attached to the federal funding is during the life of the facility, the project is used for its proposed purposes.

In his remarks, District 5 Commissioner and Airport Authority member Jim Lucachick said the project has been discussed by facility officials for nearly 10 years. Both Lucachick and Felix said Tuesday that there is a major need for the hangars, as there's a high demand for general aviation and a waiting list for hangars now.

Jail committee

Another matter discussed Tuesday by commissioners was the formation of a committee to steer the conversation on the Beltrami County Jail's future. Titled the Jail Steering Committee, the group will serve as an umbrella committee for the other sub-committees, such as one dedicated to finance.

On Tuesday, the board and county staff discussed the scope of the committee, such as it having two citizen representatives. The board also discussed having two commissioners on the committee with one alternate, to ensure multiple voices be included.

The following have also been listed as potential committee members.

Jail Administrator Kay Mack.

County Attorney David Hanson.

County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat.

Facility-Supervisor Steve Shadrick.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.

Department of Corrections Regional Director Trish Hanson.

Beltrami County Social Services Division Director Jeff Lind.

Northwest Indian Community Development Center Director Tuleah Palmer.

Representation from the state public defender's office.

According to County Administrator Kay Mack, officials are waiting to begin seeking citizens and form the committee until they receive guidance from the National Institute of Corrections.