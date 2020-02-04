FARGO — The results of Iowa's Democratic primary were expected Monday night, Feb. 3, but the public didn't see any results until well into Tuesday.

Can that happen in Minnesota or North Dakota?

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are citing a problem with their newly developed app, designed to collect and distribute the voting data.

But in Minnesota, Brian Evans with the state DFL party said a similar problem won't happen.

Minnesota legislators in creating a presidential primary for March 3 decided to have it run by the Secretary of State, something Evans said hasn't happened in about 30 years.

Minnesota's primary is part of what's called Super Tuesday, where voters in 14 states select their party's candidate. Two of the biggest states — California and Texas — are among those voting that day.

Early voting has already started in the Minnesota primary through absentee ballots or at county auditor offices with voters still getting a chance to wait to weigh in on March 3 at their local precinct polling places statewide. Republicans can also vote in their primary that day.

The winners of the primary will receive Minnesota's delegates to the national party conventions where the presidential nominee of each party is elected.

Minnesota's state-level primary for other elected offices will still be run by the party and will be in August

In North Dakota, state law requires its political parties to run their primaries, according to Alex Rohr of the Democratic-NPL

But he, too, believes the problem Iowa had won't happen in North Dakota.

North Dakota Democrats for their primary will go to one of 14 polling locations to vote for their favorite candidate on March 10.