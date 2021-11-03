ST. PAUL — Voters in St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 2, approved a plan to cap rent increases for residential property in the city at 3% each year, and Minneapolis voters opened the door to limit rent hikes by city council action.

The St. Paul ballot initiative, which is thought to be one of the toughest in the country, passed with 52.9% of the vote after renters and housing advocates squared off with business organizations and housing development groups in a months-long campaign. The plan won't provide exceptions for new construction projects or for those facing inflation. And city officials won't be able to tweak it for at least a year.

Efforts to constrain rent prices in Minnesota's two most populous cities come as the Twin Cities metro faces a housing shortage that has driven up home prices and rental rates. But housing development, business, faith and community groups split on the best solution.

The measures' backers late Tuesday said the rent control plans would help low-income renters and people of color in the city as they are the groups who most often see significant rent hikes. And they could help keep more Minnesotans in their homes, they said.

"This important fight for rent stabilization was powerful because of the unity of renters across the city,” Flora Dominguez, a Minneapolis renter and member of United Renters for Justice, said in a release. “Finally we are being heard and our importance to the city is being noticed. But the fight doesn't end here. We've won the first step but we need to keep working together to meet our true goal!”

Opponents, meanwhile, said they were disappointed in the results but they'd work with leaders in both cities to tweak the proposals. They warned that the plans could stunt new projects and limit affordable options.

"Rent control will be a major discouragement to new housing investment in our core cities," the Sensible Housing Ballot Committee said in a news release.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said they supported the rent control plans in their respective cities but thought they needed to be amended after they take effect. The Minneapolis plan, which passed with 53% of the vote, would allow the city council or voters to approve future rent caps but doesn't set in place an immediate limit on rent increases.

