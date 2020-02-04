BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will reconstruct 1.4 miles of its roads this summer as part of an annual renewal program, with some work in the Nymore area and other projects farther northeast.

In total, the annual Street Renewal Program will rebuild sections of eight roads in the community, with some projects including more work than others. The roads included for 2020 are:

Riverside Drive NE, from Lake Ave. to Country Lane.

Country Lane NE from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Greenbriar Lane NE from Lake Ave. to Country Lane.

Ivy Lane NE from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Gould Ave. SE from Second St. to Fourth St.

Wilson Ave. SE from Third St. to Fourth St.

27th St. NW from Park Ave. to Irvine Ave.

29th St. NW from Park Ave. to Irvine Ave.

On the first four roads listed, crews will repave the street with a new surface. However, the street will have no curb and gutter work. At Gould Avenue, Wilson Avenue and 27th Street, where the roads are currently gravel or dirt, crews will lay a new bituminous surface. Additionally, curbs, gutters and storm sewer systems will be included.

The final road, 29th Street, is also a gravel road receiving new pavement, but the project won't include curb and gutter work.

The total estimated cost of this year's program is $861,486. Along with the city's tax levy and utility funds, the project will be paid for through assessments. City documents show 83 properties will be assessed by the project.

The final assessments will be determined in the fall, once the projects have been completed.