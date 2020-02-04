BEMIDJI -- Homeowners in Bemidji may be able to make improvements to their homes with financial assistance in the near future.

During its meeting Monday, the Bemidji City Council, in partnership with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, authorized applying for a Small Cities Development Program grant. If the application is approved, homeowners in a select area of the city will be eligible for 0%, deferred loans.

The targeted area of the city is bordered by 15th St. NW. It extends west just past Norton Ave. NW, south to Eighth St. NW and east to Park Ave. NW. Additionally, a portion of the area extends east to Irvine Ave. and south to 11th St. NW.

According to HRDC Executive Director Tim Flathers, the application is for a grant of $388,125.

"You have to propose things not only eligible, but competitive to the state," Flathers said. "That's what we're involved with now. Activities benefiting low and moderate incomes are the most competitive initiatives we can be engaging in."

If the application is approved, the maximum assistance is limited to $25,000. The loans provided have no monthly payments, bear no interest and effectively become a grant if the property is not sold, transferred or refinanced for 10 years.

Eligible improvements include work on shingles, gutters, siding, windows, doors, electric, plumbing, heating and energy efficiency upgrades. Ineligible improvements are those related to cosmetic changes.

The city's application will be determined by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. For more information on the matter, visit hrdc.org or contact the HRDC office at (218) 444-4732.