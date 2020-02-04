DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 24 hours after Iowa voters met to caucus around the state to choose their pick for Democratic presidential nominee, some of the results are in, showing former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking the lead with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in a close second.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Iowa Democratic Party has released 62% of its precinct data.

Late Monday night, hours before any official results were reported, Buttigieg said in a victory speech that, "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious." He was met with applause and "Pete! Pete! Pete!" cheers.

The pundits didn’t see our coalition coming.



This president won't see it coming either. pic.twitter.com/LeBcaa7w3Q — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

Party leaders on Tuesday chalked up the delay to reported coding issues with the app used to relay results from precincts to the IDP, generating impartial results Monday night. In a written statement, IDP Chair Troy Price said the party is confident there was no cybersecurity compromise, and counts at the caucuses were accurate — the app just couldn't transmit them properly.

Price said that paper documentation throughout the process has allowed the party to verify its data, and that, "While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.”

Rather than wait around for news of a winner, candidates already fled the state to rally support in New Hampshire, where they'll compete in a primary next Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gerard Niemira, CEO of the app developer Shadow Inc., said in a written statement the company regrets the delay and "the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers."

"As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow's mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not," Niemira continued. "Importantly, this issue did not affect the underlying caucus results data."

While voters, politicos, candidates and others waited for results through the night and into Tuesday, responses to the app's failure ranged from satire to security concerns to suggestions about how to turn out the numbers sooner. And several raised questions about whether the outcome illustrated why Iowa should be bumped from its place as first-in-the-nation to cast votes in presidential primaries.

Despite those questions, Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst released a statement Tuesday defending the state's caucusing process, which they said is strong because it "encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires."

"The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results," they said. "Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard."

Before the vote totals come out, here's a look at what others are saying about the Iowa caucuses:

A campaigner for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Tuesday that the Warren camp has "raw documentation" from caucus locations, which they will provide to the state Democratic party "to help ensure the integrity of their process."

Yesterday we competed, but today we owe it to everyone who caucused in Iowa, and everyone who supports any of the candidates, to show that their voices and hard work count. Our party and our country need more people engaged in the critical mission of defeating Donald Trump. https://t.co/FBC5TC1DDp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 4, 2020

Amid Monday night's confusion, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota delivered a triumphant speech in downtown Des Moines despite a lack of official results. As results began to roll out Tuesday afternoon, showing Klobuchar in fifth place as of 5 p.m., her campaign manager Justin Buoen tweeted that the partial results show that "this is a five person race."

What these results make clear is that this is a five person race. Some of Amy's strongest counties haven't been fully reported and the current data doesn't tell the full story. We're in a virtual tie with VP Biden and we look forward to making our case in New Hampshire. — Justin Buoen (@jbuoen) February 4, 2020

One thing is clear tonight: we are punching above our weight and we are surging! On to New Hampshire! https://t.co/DY8FdtOoBq — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 4, 2020

President Donald Trump on Twitter Tuesday called the Democratic Caucus an "unmitigated disaster." On Monday, Trump's campaign tweeted that he broke the record for an incumbent's caucus turnout."

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

If Democrats argue for trust in government it’s incumbent on us to build and provide reasons for that trust. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 4, 2020